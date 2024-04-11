Alston Park mountain bike pilot program starts next week

People will be allowed to mountain bike on the dirt trails in the northern end of Napa’s Alston Park starting Monday under a city pilot program set to last for six months.

Off-road biking is technically not allowed on the dirt paths in the park, or in city parks generally. That means the pilot will essentially expand legal access to trails in the northern part of the 157-acre Alston Park — marked by new signage — and away from a designated off-leash dog area at the southern end.

Kara Vernor, executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition — which was responsible for proposing the pilot program — said the coalition doesn’t expect the program will bring a noticeable difference to the use of the park, given that most bikers they spoke to believed mountain biking was already allowed there.

“It’s generally known as a place where kids go to bike, where parents take their kids to learn and to practice,” Vernor said.

But the coalition is excited about the access being technically legalized because the park offers beginner-level mountain biking trails that aren’t available elsewhere in or around the city, she added.

The idea of mountain bikes at Alston Park was controversial at a January Napa City Council meeting. Those opposed to mountain bikes in the park voiced concerns about the environmental impact and safety, given that people frequently hike and walk dogs in the area.

But most of the public comments were from those supporting the pilot program — including from members of the bicycle coalition and the Napa Valley Composite Cycling Team — and arguing it was important for supporting exercise and Napa’s youth.

At the time, council member Mary Luros said it was important to her that the city truly analyze the impacts of the pilot program, prior to deciding whether to permanently allow the change.

“I want to measure that user conflict, the environmental impacts and overall safety before we decide whether or not to make it a permanent change,” Luros said.

