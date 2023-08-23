American Canyon development to bring 1,200 housing units online just got bigger

American Canyon’s Watson Ranch project, set to bring over 1,200 housing units, a hotel, parks, commercial space and more to a 309-acre site on the city’s northeastern end, is getting larger.

The American Canyon City Council on Aug. 15 voted to approve several modifications to the Watson Ranch Specific Plan. That included adding in 186 affordable units to account for the approved Lemos Pointe apartment project on the west edge of the property; shifting around the road layout and adding in several roundabouts; converting a space one planned for an elementary school into park acreage; and shifting around the locations of planned housing.

A 20,000 square foot community center was also removed from the plan, though Brent Cooper, the city’s community development director, explained at the meeting that developing a community center is a city obligation and will need to be decided in the future.

Cooper added that the changes to the Watson Ranch Specific Plan aren’t unusual, given specific plans — planning documents for specific areas — are meant to be flexible, to allow the city and developer to adapt to evolving needs, including changes that might be needed to make associated projects financially viable.

Council members, city staff and developer Terence McGrath made it clear at the meeting that additional changes will likely be coming to the plan in the future. And some talked about changes they’d like to see.

Council member Mark Joseph, for example, suggested that more work needed to be done to make the northern part of the project better for residents. He noted that the overall housing density of the project is on the low end, so adding more units to areas where housing is already planned might be exchanged for additional park land for the northern area.

City Manager Jason Holley responded it likely isn’t the last time the city will seek to make changes to the plan, and future requests for changes may come from either the city or the developer.

He noted it would be a while before the later phases of residential development move forward, so there will be opportunities to refine the northern area of the project.

Holley also said the flexibility of the plan would allow the city to add back in the once-planned elementary school, should there be interest from the Napa Valley Unified School District. (The district canceled plans for the school in 2021, after canceling a planned second middle school for the city in 2019, owing to declining enrollment..)

“We know with the current administration, the current school board, there’s zero chance that the school’s getting built,” Holley said. “But should that come to change in the next four, five, 10 years, what have you, again, there’s raw land out there and I know we’d be able to go back and say, if the school district wants to build a middle school or any type of school there, we’d figure out how to make something work.”

There was also some contention over bike facilities planned for the project. Carlotta Sainato, program manager of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, said she supported the straightening out of the portion of the Napa Valley Vine Trail planned to run through the development that would move forward under the modified plan. That will support bike commuting, she said, given the trail is eventually planned to run from the Vallejo Ferry to Calistoga.

But at the same time, Sainato said, the coalition would like to see improved bike safety on the planned Newell Drive via protected bike lanes, which would separate the bike lane area from motor vehicles. Joseph also suggested separate bike lanes along Newell could be a possibility.

“I’m a little concerned that we’re not making it as safe for cyclists and pedestrians as we might be able to,” Joseph said.

McGrath said keeping the bike traffic on the Vine Trail was important for several reasons. Sainato, however, said the Vine Trail doesn’t constitute an entire biking network.

“The network requires more routes and connections,” Sainato said. “And just because the Vine Trail is present doesn’t mean that other nearby streets shouldn’t be designed to provide sufficient safety for bicyclists and pedestrians, especially when those streets are collectors and arterials, which are often the most direct routes to destinations.”

McGrath said he thought adding protected lanes would send the wrong message, given the Vine Trail runs parallel to Newell and there’s other separated bike trails available in the area. He also said vehicle traffic on Newell would likely be traveling at fairly high speeds.

“The more you can truly separate and create true ped and bike paths that are not anywhere near traffic, the better off you’re going to be,” McGrath said.

Holley noted that ultimately there will have to be further evaluation of the bike lane, and he suggested referring the issue to the city’s Open Space, Active Transportation and Sustainability Commission.

Council on Aug. 15 also approved a proposal for 216 new single-family homes — as well as 54 junior accessory dwelling units, half deed restricted for low income and half for very low income households — on a roughly 57-acre site on the east end of the Watson Ranch area.

And the council approved a subdivision map for the Napa Valley Ruins and Gardens — an area that features industrial remnants of the site’s history — which is set to include a 200-room hotel and 30 residential units, and enables the developer to sell those units.

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.