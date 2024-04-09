An American Canyon High School teacher was arrested on campus Tuesday on suspicion of sexually exploiting a student, authorities said.

Brad Matthew Rowell, 41, is suspected of communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a sex crime, the sexual exploitation of a child and possessing matter depicting a minor either simulating or performing sexual acts, according to jail records. All three are felonies.

Rowell, a Sonoma resident, is being held at the Napa County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office detained the teacher less than a day after a school resource officer heard about potential criminal activity on campus and reported it to investigators, agency spokesperson Henry Wofford told The Press Democrat.

The charges are related to one minor, though Wofford did not indicate the student’s age.

Wofford would not disclose where the graphic material was found, saying it was on Rowell’s person.

The situation that led to the arrest was “very recent,” Wofford said, though he didn’t specify when it occurred.

Rowell has been placed on administrative leave, said Julie Bordes, Napa Valley Unified School District communications and community engagement officer.

“The Napa Valley Unified School District takes the safety and care of our students and staff very seriously,” Bordes said in an email to The Press Democrat. “We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and will continue to keep you informed as appropriate.”

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call the Napa Sheriff’s Office detective unit at 707-253-4591 and ask for Detective Shamus Stafford.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.