Three people were hospitalized in a shooting outside an American Canyon Safeway Monday afternoon, forcing authorities to order area residents to shelter in place for an hour.

The three people, described only as males, are being treated at an undisclosed Bay Area hospital, Napa County Sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford said Monday evening.

The medical status of the three people was not available, Wofford said.

American Canyon contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for service.

The shooting was reported at about 4:30 p.m. at the store near Danrose Drive and American Canyon Road.

Investigators were questioning two people of interest and the Safeway parking lot was blocked off to the public.

The order to shelter in place was issued at 4:52 p.m. and lifted about an hour later. American Canyon police said there was no threat to public safety.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi