An American Canyon High School teacher was arrested for a second time this week as police said they found new evidence leading to multiple additional felony charges.

Brad Rowell, 41, was taken into custody about 7 a.m. Friday after his initial arrest April 9 on suspicion of sexually exploiting a student. He now faces 21 alleged felony charges, among others.

The new charges include 12 counts of performing a lewd act upon a child and six counts of unlawful sexual intercourse. Rowell is also charged on investigation of two felony counts of oral copulation with a minor, and one felony count of possession of child pornography.

He had posted bail earlier this week and released.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rowell on a no bail warrant Friday near his home in Sonoma and booked into the Napa County jail, according to a news release.

Rowell was detained earlier this week on three charges about a day after a school resource officer heard about potential criminal activity on campus and reported in to investigators, sheriff’s office spokesperson Henry Wofford told The Press Democrat earlier this week.

Rowell was placed on administrative leave, according to Julie Bordes, spokesperson for the Napa Valley Unified School District.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

