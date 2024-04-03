With Napa’s longtime city attorney Michael Barrett planning to depart at the end of April, the Napa City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Assistant City Attorney Sabrina Wolfson to lead the city attorney’s office while the city seeks a permanent replacement.

Wolfson will begin in the role May 1, the day following Barrett’s departure. Her annual salary will be $240,000, according to the council resolution.

Wolfson joined the city in 2018 as a deputy city attorney. She previously worked for the Oakland-based Meyers Nave law firm with a focus on environmental law, redevelopment, real estate and housing, according to her resume. She earned a law degree in 2006 from the Seattle University School of Law.

The City Council discussed the appointment in a closed meeting March 14, and interviewed Wolfson as a candidate. According to a staff report, the council then directed staff to return to a public meeting for action to appoint Wolfson to the interim position.

The City Council also voted unanimously to appoint Mayor Scott Sedgley and Council member Mary Luros to serve on an advisory committee that will guide City Manager Steve Potter and Human Resources Director Heather Ruiz during the recruitment, according to a staff report.

Candidates for a new city attorney will come before the full council during future closed session discussions, the report says, and appointment will be considered during a public meeting.

