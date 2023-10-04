The 2023 Bale Grist Mill Harvest Dinner and Auction in benefit of the Napa Valley State Parks Association was held on Sept. 30 in St. Helena and raised approximately $386,000 to support Napa’s three state parks.

About 270 guests attended the outdoor dinner with live and silent auctions supporting Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park, Bothe-Napa State Park and Robert Louis Stevenson State Park.

A cocktail reception included beer from Mad Fritz brewing and Napa Valley wines.

Local 6th graders treated the audience to a presentation about park history, with girls dressed in handmade 18th century clothing, relaying biographical anecdotes about female pioneers of Napa Valley.

The Napa Valley State Parks Association President Cathie Bennett Warner said, “I’m just filled with gratitude tonight. It takes a village to put on an event like this and you guys are the village.”

Over 150 donors contributed to the cause, not including lots at the online silent auction.

Many of the guests were first-time visitors to the Mill, Bennett Warner said. “I do believe we made a lot of new friends,” she said.

Of the $386,000 raised, $170,000 will go toward the Fund the Future project, according to Bennett Warner.

Fund the Future is an effort to renovate the former Lillie Hitchcock Coit Lonely Cabin in Bothe-Napa State Park. The project seeks to repurpose the structure as an environmental education center.

The proposal calls for $2-3 million in donations to bring the project to fruition. During the live auction, Bennett Warner received breaking news via cellphone that an anonymous donor would match up to $50,000.

Following the live auction, the parks association presented a video where board members discussed the renovation plan.

In the video, Bennett Warner acknowledged the influential and powerful women who stewarded the land historically. “Now I’m going to introduce you to the amazing team of powerful women of today’s Napa.”

Jessica Ardizzone, a park steward assistant with the association, said the future education center will provide more opportunities for students and serve as a commitment from the agencies that operate the park and offer additional outdoor education and programs.

“We’re at the beginning of a huge project so anything to get us going is amazing,” Ardizzone said. “And just support of the parks in general is great.”

Shane Kelley, a board member with the parks association, said he and Ardizzone used to be lifeguards at the Bothe-Napa Park pool and lived in the cabins on the property.

Kelley said Ardizzone first came up with the idea for an education center more than 15 years ago.

“Cathie is the absolute best and she’s built such an amazing team of strong women which I’m a big fan of,” he said. “It’s one of those projects where we kind of thought it was never going to happen then Cathie and her team came in and said it was a great idea.”

Ann Baker, whose family owns Lark Mead Vineyards in Calistoga, one of Napa’s oldest family-owned establishments, said it feels great to be supporting the state parks in the valley.

Her mother, Kate Solari Baker used to swim at the Bothe-Napa pool and Baker has fond memories of visiting as a child.

“It feels like stepping back in time, there’s been so many years of families enjoying the park,” she said. “It’s important to have money to take care of not only the historical buildings but to the land.”

Dr. John Zimmerman, a guest of the event said, support of state parks is a shared responsibility, safeguarding places like the Bale Grist Mill for future generations.

“What’s it going to be like 50 years from now if we don’t have people supporting it?” he said. “Fifty years ago that waterwheel there was covered in vines and was started to be demolished. And here we are today and it’s pretty impressive. That’s amazing.”

