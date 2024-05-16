Owners of Barbecue pop-up Biscuits announced Thursday — which happens to be National Barbecue Day — they will open a full-time spot in downtown Napa.

Chef Brett Schaublin, who grew up in Napa, founded Biscuits and has turned it into a popular selection among Napa Valley’s albeit limited barbecue scene in less than a year.

Last October, Schaublin was approached to open a pop-up by the manager of Melted, a small restaurant serving grilled cheese sandwiches on savory waffles paired with tomato soup. Melted was open six days a week in the lunch hour so they had ample time to rent out the space.

Biscuits began their pop-up in the Melted location, Thursday through Saturday evenings from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Schaublin would rotate in three or four new menu items each week but always kept a few staples, like baby back ribs and various sides.

“While we were doing the pop-up, we noticed that people enjoyed it so much and continued to bring more friends and family to come and experience our food,” Schaublin told The Press Democrat.

Schaublin said Biscuits will now find its permanent home in place of Melted, at 966 Pearl St.

Schaublin, who quit working full-time in restaurants in January 2023, hopes to open the first restaurant sometime in June. Before then, he plans to make minor changes to the interior of the building.

“We are going in and giving the place a facelift. Then decorating the space to give it a lively feel with rustic touch,” he said.

The menu will start with popular items from the pop-up, favorites like the smoked chicken sandwich with Alabama white sauce, bacon and mozzarella; a smoked beef and cheddar with horseradish sauce. There will also be a smoked burrata with pistachio butter, honey and Mortadella panini. Of course, they’re baby back ribs, along with some meat and cheese boards.

“Also, can't forget some of our delicious sweets like our Texas Trash Pie, Caramelized Banana pudding with Nila Waffer,” he said.

Biscuits will also offer vegetarian options with salads, roasted pepper, and smoked mushroom sandwiches on Texas toast.

The barbecue that Biscuits provides aims to be unlike what is currently offered in Napa, “We aren’t just doing traditional bbq, we are taking my background in fine dining and playing with various flavors to create something unique,” Schaublin said.

The menu will continue to evolve as they go, rotating various items in, including raw fish, milkshakes and other seasonal dishes.

“We want to build systems first, we don’t want to start out with too much and get overwhelmed and the farmers market is right there, so we can create some really fresh offerings in the future.”

The jump from pop-up to full brick-and-mortar is one that requires the right timing and product, but Schaublin believes success is all about the community.

“Sometimes in business, you have to get back to your roots, and our roots are in Napa,” he said.