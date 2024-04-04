Baseball/softball roundup: Devon Laguinto throws no-hitter to lead Rancho Cotate past Windsor; Vintage softball rallies past Casa Grande

GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Standings

Baseball

NBL-Oak

Cardinal Newman 1-0, 9-4

Ukiah 1-0, 9-2

Rancho Cotate 1-0, 5-7

Maria Carrillo 0-1, 6-4

Windsor 0-1, 3-4-1

Analy 0-1, 4-7-2

VVAL

Casa Grande 3-1, 8-4

Justin-Siena 3-1, 9-3

Vintage 3-1, 7-7

Petlauma 3-2, 9-5

Sonoma Valley 2-2, 7-4

American Canyon 1-3, 7-8

Napa 0-5, 6-8

Softball

VVAL

American Canyon 4-0, 10-2

Vintage 3-0, 6-2

Petaluma 2-1, 5-3

Casa Grande 3-2, 7-2

Napa 1-3, 5-6

Sonoma Valley 0-3, 5-6

Justin-Siena 0-4, 2-6

Baseball

Rancho Cotate 1, Windsor 0

Devon Laguinto threw a no-hitter with just one baserunner allowed and Cooper Reichert had a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Cougars a thrilling walk-off win over the Jaguars in the first game of North Bay League-Oak play Wednesday.

Laguinto needed just 82 pitches to go the distance. He walked none, struck out seven and the only baserunner he allowed was on an error in the third inning.

Still scoreless in the bottom of the seventh, Camden Henington led off the frame with a single, then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then to third on a groundout before coming in to score off Reichert’s base hit to right.

Windsor (3-4-1, 0-1) starter Matthew Worlow pitched well in defeat, allowing just three hits and walking four with three strikeouts in 6⅔ innings but took the loss.

Rancho Cotate is now 5-7 on the year and 1-0 in league and will look to finish off the two-game series sweep at Windsor on Friday.

American Canyon 9, No. 2 Casa Grande 7

The Wolves salvaged a series split and snapped a three-game skid with an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Gauchos in Petaluma on Wednesday.

Trailing 6-1 thru four, American Canyon (7-8, 1-3) scored three runs in the top of the fifth and then took the lead with five more runs in the sixth. Casas Grande (8-4, 3-1) got a run back in the seventh and had the tying run at first base, but the rally fell short.

Royce Hall had two hits and two RBIs for the Wolves, Kamari Antoncich had a hit and two RBIs, Mason Harris drove in two runs and Andre Lopez had two hits with a double.

Kaden Roberts gutted out the win with a workmanlike 6⅓ innings with seven strikeouts, nine hits and six earned runs allowed. Brady Keffer earned the save.

For Casa Grande, Kaden Clemmens had three hits with an RBI and two stolen bases, Clint Rea had two hits and scored twice while JT Summers, Drew Bugbee, Ryan Rice and Brady Laubscher all drove in a run.

Laubscher struck out six and allowed a hit, two walks and a run in a three-inning start but took the no-decision.

The Gauchos will look to bounce back in a tough nonleague matchup at Clayton Valley Charter (7-5) on Saturday.

No. 3 Ukiah 8, No. 4 Maria Carrillo 1

The Wildcats exacted some revenge after being no-hit by the Pumas two weeks ago as they opened NBL-Oak play with a convincing road victory Wednesday.

Trevor Schlafer had three hits, including a double, with four RBIs and Kessler Koch had three hits with two RBIs to make up most of the offense for Ukiah (9-2, 1-0), which has now won six games in a row.

Koch also struck out nine and allowed three hits in six innings of one-run ball to earn the win.

Tommy McPhee had an RBI and Charlie Toig doubled for Maria Carrillo (6-4, 0-1), which will look to avoid the sweep Friday.

Acalanes 7, No. 7 Vintage 1

The Crushers fell in their finale game in a tournament at Concord High School on Wednesday to a Dons team that’s considered one of the best in the entire section.

Tied 1-1 after two, Acalanes (14-0) broke the game open with three runs in the third and fourth innings, snapping a five-game winning streak for Vintage (7-7).

The Crushers are right back to VVAL action Thursday against Sonoma Valley (7-4, 2-2)

Softball

No. 4 Vintage 4, No. 1 Casa Grande 3

The Crushers scored a huge VVAL win over the Gauchos in Petaluma on Wednesday, outlasting the hosts in a game that saw four lead changes late.

After Casa Grande (7-2, 3-2) took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth, Vintage (6-3, 3-0) came right back and tied the game at 3-3 on an RBI single from Desiree Griffith before Devin Viruet put her team ahead for good with an RBI single in the top of the sixth.

Angie Rubalcava fired a complete game in the circle to gut out the win. She scattered eight hits and walked a pair with three strikeouts and was aided by four double plays turned by her defense.

Casa Grande had led 1-0 after one, but Vintage took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on a solo home run from Cienna Alvarez.

Georgia Moss put Casa Grande back in front with a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the fourth. Alex Giacomini also went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Lila Partridge went the distance in the circle with seven strikeouts, seven hits and three walks.

Both teams are entered in premier tournaments this weekend. The Gauchos begin play of the Livermore Stampede on Thursday, while the Crushers will face Central Catholic-Modesto to open the NorCal Classic in Tracy on Friday.

No. 2 American Canyon 20, Justin-Siena 0 (5)

The Wolves made quick work of the Braves in VVAL play Wednesday to stretch their winning streak to nine games.

Alexandria Yra went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and three RBIs and struck out five with three hits allowed in a complete-game outing in the circle.

Other big offensive contributors for American Canyon (10-2, 4-0) were Isabella Santiago (3-for-3, triple, three RBIs), Jayden De Los Santos (1-for-2, home run, three RBIs), Mya Santiago (2-for-4, double, three RBIs), Jaida Fulcher (2-for-2, double, RBI) and Julia Ramirez (3-for-4, two runs).

The Wolves are off until next week when they play at Vintage in a battle of the two teams at the top of the VVAL standings.

No. 6 Petaluma 9, Sonoma Valley 2

The Trojans scored a flurry of runs late to put away the Dragons in VVAL play Wednesday.

A 3-0 game after four, Petaluma (5-3, 2-1) plated three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to win going away.

Karlee Caldwell went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored and Lily Pardini had two hits and two RBIs and struck out 10 with four hits and two walks allowed in a complete-game performance in the circle.

The win moves Petaluma to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in league. Sonoma Valley falls to 5-6 overall and 0-3 in league and will look to snap a five-game skid against Napa on Friday.

Napa 14, Montgomery 5

The Grizzlies scored early and often as they capitalized on nine errors from the Vikings in a nonleague victory Wednesday.

All nine players in Napa’s lineup recorded a hit and seven had at least one RBI, led by Reilly Parga, who went 4-for-4 with a home and two RBIs. Izzie Chae also had two RBIs, Molly Travis doubled in a two-hit day with an RBI and Ally Michie had two hits with an RBI.

Brooklyn Miller struck out five with eight hits and three earned runs allowed in a complete game showing in the circle for Napa (6-6)

For Montgomery (0-3-1), Jayden Cox hit a home run and finished with three RBIs and Elle Picard had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.

