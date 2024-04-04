Baseball

Rancho Cotate 1, Windsor 0

Devon Laguinto threw a no-hitter with just one baserunner allowed and Cooper Reichert had a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Cougars a thrilling walk-off win over the Jaguars in the first game of North Bay League-Oak play Wednesday.

Laguinto needed just 82 pitches to go the distance. He walked none, struck out seven and the only baserunner he allowed was on an error in the third inning.

Still scoreless in the bottom of the seventh, Camden Henington led off the frame with a single, then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then to third on a groundout before coming in to score off Reichert’s base hit to right.

Windsor (3-4-1, 0-1) starter Matthew Worlow pitched well in defeat, allowing just three hits and walking four with three strikeouts in 6⅔ innings but took the loss.

Rancho Cotate is now 5-7 on the year and 1-0 in league and will look to finish off the two-game series sweep at Windsor on Friday.

American Canyon 9, No. 2 Casa Grande 7

The Wolves salvaged a series split and snapped a three-game skid with an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Gauchos in Petaluma on Wednesday.

Trailing 6-1 thru four, American Canyon (7-8, 1-3) scored three runs in the top of the fifth and then took the lead with five more runs in the sixth. Casas Grande (8-4, 3-1) got a run back in the seventh and had the tying run at first base, but the rally fell short.

Royce Hall had two hits and two RBIs for the Wolves, Kamari Antoncich had a hit and two RBIs, Mason Harris drove in two runs and Andre Lopez had two hits with a double.

Kaden Roberts gutted out the win with a workmanlike 6⅓ innings with seven strikeouts, nine hits and six earned runs allowed. Brady Keffer earned the save.

For Casa Grande, Kaden Clemmens had three hits with an RBI and two stolen bases, Clint Rea had two hits and scored twice while JT Summers, Drew Bugbee, Ryan Rice and Brady Laubscher all drove in a run.

Laubscher struck out six and allowed a hit, two walks and a run in a three-inning start but took the no-decision.

The Gauchos will look to bounce back in a tough nonleague matchup at Clayton Valley Charter (7-5) on Saturday.

No. 3 Ukiah 8, No. 4 Maria Carrillo 1

The Wildcats exacted some revenge after being no-hit by the Pumas two weeks ago as they opened NBL-Oak play with a convincing road victory Wednesday.

Trevor Schlafer had three hits, including a double, with four RBIs and Kessler Koch had three hits with two RBIs to make up most of the offense for Ukiah (9-2, 1-0), which has now won six games in a row.

Koch also struck out nine and allowed three hits in six innings of one-run ball to earn the win.

Tommy McPhee had an RBI and Charlie Toig doubled for Maria Carrillo (6-4, 0-1), which will look to avoid the sweep Friday.

Acalanes 7, No. 7 Vintage 1

The Crushers fell in their finale game in a tournament at Concord High School on Wednesday to a Dons team that’s considered one of the best in the entire section.

Tied 1-1 after two, Acalanes (14-0) broke the game open with three runs in the third and fourth innings, snapping a five-game winning streak for Vintage (7-7).

The Crushers are right back to VVAL action Thursday against Sonoma Valley (7-4, 2-2)

Softball

No. 4 Vintage 4, No. 1 Casa Grande 3

The Crushers scored a huge VVAL win over the Gauchos in Petaluma on Wednesday, outlasting the hosts in a game that saw four lead changes late.

After Casa Grande (7-2, 3-2) took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth, Vintage (6-3, 3-0) came right back and tied the game at 3-3 on an RBI single from Desiree Griffith before Devin Viruet put her team ahead for good with an RBI single in the top of the sixth.

Angie Rubalcava fired a complete game in the circle to gut out the win. She scattered eight hits and walked a pair with three strikeouts and was aided by four double plays turned by her defense.

Casa Grande had led 1-0 after one, but Vintage took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on a solo home run from Cienna Alvarez.

Georgia Moss put Casa Grande back in front with a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the fourth. Alex Giacomini also went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Lila Partridge went the distance in the circle with seven strikeouts, seven hits and three walks.

.@GeorgiaMoss2025 comes up clutch! A two-out, two-strike double puts Casa back in front.



3-2 Gauchos after 4. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/lU6G8PFraV — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) April 3, 2024

Both teams are entered in premier tournaments this weekend. The Gauchos begin play of the Livermore Stampede on Thursday, while the Crushers will face Central Catholic-Modesto to open the NorCal Classic in Tracy on Friday.