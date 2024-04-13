Baseball/softball roundup: Rancho Cotate, Cloverdale score big wins; VVAL softball leaders cruise

Softball

No. 1 Vintage 20, Justin-Siena 0 (5)

The Crushers scored 20 runs for the second time this season as they rolled past the Braves on Friday to stay perfect in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

Vintage (10-2-1, 6-0) racked up a season-high 23 hits and had five players record at least three.

Malina Viruet went 5-for-5 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs, Dessiana Garcia had three hits and five RBIs, Brianna Allen went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Noelle Rofkahr had four hits, including a triple, and three RBIs, Taylor Lauritsen had three RBIs and Angie Rubalcava had three hits with an RBI.

Viruet, Rofkahr and Garcia combined for a one-hit shutout in the circle with 10 strikeouts and four walks.

No. 1 Casa Grande 10, Sonoma Valley 0 (5)

The Gauchos picked up their fourth run-rule victory in VVAL play as they finished off the season sweep of the Dragons on Friday.

Marissa Brody doubled with three RBIs, Maeve Broadhead had two hits with a double and two RBIs and Veronica Nunez-Miller had two RBIs on a double, while Lila Partridge hit a solo home run and struck out seven in a complete game in the circle.

The Gauchos have won four games in a row and outscored teams 32-1 over that span. They have a tough week coming up with league matchups against American Canyon, Petaluma and a nonleague matchup against state No. 28 Livermore.

No. 3 American Canyon 16, Napa 4 (5)

The Wolves stayed a game back of the Crushers in the VVAL race with a blowout win over the Grizzlies on Friday.

American Canyon (11-3, 5-1) hit a season-high three home runs and finished with 15 hits. Alexandira Yra went yard and doubled twice with three RBIs, Isabella Santiago doubled in a three-hit day with four RBIs, Jaida Fulcher hit a two-run home run and Aalayah Ramos hit a home run and a double with two RBIs.

Rancho Cotate 12, No. 4 Maria Carrillo 2 (6)

The Cougars handled the Pumas with ease in an NBL-Oak matchup and the first of a two-game Friday.

The win moved Rancho Cotate (6-4, 3-1) into sole possession of second place in the league standings.

Alex Schmelzel hit a home run and finished with three RBIs and pitched a complete game in the circle with five strikeouts and six hits.

Izabella Harumi added two hits and two RBIs and Jessica Wilmes doubled with an RBI.

Rachaely Yaya had an RBI and Alivia Vetter had two hits for Maria Carrillo (6-5-1, 2-2).

Rancho Cotate 8, No. 5 Petaluma 7

Paige Vranesevich delivered a game-winning two-run double in the bottom of the seventh to cap a thrilling comeback win for the Cougars in their second game Friday.

Petaluma (8-6) took a 7-5 lead with two runs in the sixth before Rancho Cotate (7-5) mounted its comeback.

Harumi led off the inning with a single before Calli Figoni reached base safely. Yahya then doubled in a run to make it 7-6 before Vranesevich ended the game with her two-run double.

Yahya had two doubles with three RVS, Vranesevich had two hits and two RBIs, Schmelzel homered for the second game in a row and Harumi had three hits.

For Petaluma, Mya Gonzalez had three hits with two RBIs, Jessica Hamilton had two RBIs with a double and Taylor Pellonari and Tatum Mullins each had three hits.

Cloverdale 2, No. 7 St. Helena 1

The Eagles handed the Saints their first NCL I loss Friday as Charlotte Burchett came out on top in a pitchers’ duel against Saints ace Tahlia Smith.

Burchett struck out five and allowed five hits and two walks in a complete game and Cloverdale (7-2, 3-) broke a 1-1 tie with an RBI hit from Rylee Reasoner in the third. Burchett worked through a few high-stress situations down the stretch and ended the game with a strikeout with the tying run at third.

Brianna McNulty also had an RBI, Camryn Donahoo had three hits and two runs scored and Tyllie Hatcher had two hits with a double for the Eagles.

St. Helena (10-4, 5-1), Smith struck out seven and scattered eighth hits in the circle, Blythe Brakesman doubled with an RBI and Alexis Lund had two hits.

Other scores

San Rafael 15, Piner 0

Baseball

No. 4 Maria Carrillo 6, Rancho Cotate 5

The Pumas took the lead late, then held off a late rally to split their NBL-Oak series with the Cougars on Friday.

After scoring all six of their runs over the fifth and sixth innings, Lorenzo Parker finished off the win with a strikeout that stranded the game-tying run at third. Parker earned the save and Tommy McPhee, who struck out eight with two earned runs and 11 hits allowed in 6⅔ innings, earned the win.

McPhee also doubled with three RBIs at the plate, Parker had an RBI and Cooper Bluestone had an RBI on a hit to lead Maria Carrillo (9-5, 2-2) offensively.

Stephen Scott and Jaren Brown each went 3-for-4 for Rancho Cotate (6-9, 2-2), with Brown recording an RBI, while Lucas Hermes added two hits with an RBI.