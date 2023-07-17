Blue Note Jazz Festival will be at new Napa venue this year despite resident complaints

The Napa Valley offshoot of New York City’s largest jazz festival has officially found a new home, despite concerns of some area residents.

Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa got the formal OK from the county’s zoning administrator July 13 to proceed with the July 28-30 event at Silverado Resort and Spa. The event will take place across three stages on the country club grounds, with event setup starting up on July 17.

The inaugural festival was held last year at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena and attracted talent such as Chaka Khan, Black Star and Maxwell.

Hosted again by comedian Dave Chappelle, this year’s outing will feature Mary J. Blige, Nas and Chance the Rapper, among others.

What’s the issue?

Blue Note Napa hadn’t learned a special event permit was needed from the county for its Blue Note Summer Sessions concert series until selling tickets and receiving a notice of code violation.

An additional permit was needed to hold the much larger Jazz Festival.

Initially, Blue Note Napa planned to hold both its concert series, which started in May and is set to run through September, and the Jazz Festival at Silverado.

But Ken Tesler, managing director of Blue Note Napa, said that holding the concert series in that location ended up not being feasible, in part because each show would’ve required a separate permit from the county.

“It fit better in the Meritage, for lots of reasons,” Tesler said.

Blue Note Napa did receive approval from the county’s zoning administrator for three May shows, but moved the entirety of the series, which also had previously been held at Charles Krug Winery, to The Meritage Resort and Spa in early May.

The Meritage is in Napa city limits, so there was then no need to secure the remainder of county event permits.

Though, the county permit for the Jazz Festival was still needed, Tesler said, because the Meritage isn’t large enough to accommodate the larger amount of festivalgoers.

Tesler added that though Blue Note Napa saw the events held last year at the Charles Krug Winery as successful, winery leadership decided they didn’t want to host the shows, which necessitated the move to Silverado this year.

Some residents of the Silverado have objected in response.

Why are residents complaining?

• Fire safety, traffic, noise and other related impacts from the expected thousands of festival attendees were among the chief concerns.

• During the meeting, , about a dozen people spoke among a crowd of about 30. The majority of the commenters expressed negativity or worry about the upcoming festival, though several speakers praised it.

• “I hope all goes well, but this is going to be a very challenging few weeks, and, in particular, a tough weekend for my household,” resident Rich Tancredi said.

• One resident who spoke was accused by others in attendance of being racially insensitive when referring to the festival’s attendees and the music of the performers, who are predominantly Black.

How did organizers respond to complaints?

Tesler acknowledged the impact but said organizers could handle it.

“It’s not going to be horribly impactful to anybody,” he said during the meeting.

“There will be some impact. We’re going to be there, and there’s going to be this really cool cultural festival that everybody can look back on and be proud of.”

Government agencies, including Cal Fire, the California Highway Patrol and the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, signed off on the festival’s safety and transportation plans, Tesler told the county.

Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Chief Mike Marcucci, who serves as Napa County Fire Department chief, said at the meeting that the department would be responsible for shutting down the event in the case of a Red Flag Warning, but that isn’t forecast to happen.

Marcucci added that there’s also now a 300 foot fire break around the Silverado community that didn’t exist prior to the Atlas Peak Fire.

“If you looked at our fuels where they were prior to the Atlas Peak Fire to today, it’s a totally different landscape and a totally different environment,” Marcucci said. “What I’m trying to say is, there’s really not an opportunity for fire to get that flaming front that happened in 2017.”

What happened last year?

Traffic was an issue with the inaugural jazz festival in St. Helena, Tesler said, though he defended the traffic plan organizers had put together — which was shot down by the county a day before the festival started, and needed to be swiftly revamped. There are plans to prevent a traffic mess this year, he said, including:

• Daily attendance has been scaled back to 7,000-9,000 people instead of up to 12,000 people.

• Signs restricting parking will be posted around neighborhoods near the venue. Six parking lots in the area have been reserved for attendees.

• A majority of festival goers will be bused in from the Napa Valley College parking lot, which is intended to accommodate about 4,000 attendees.

What is Blue Note?

Blue Note Napa is primarily known for its live music Jazz club and restaurant that debuted at the ground floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House in 2016.

The club is a spin-off of the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City’s Greenwich Village founded in 1981, and was established as part of a move to bring Blue Note clubs across the world, including Tokyo, Milan and Honolulu.

According to the Blue Note Napa website, the clubs are “strategically placed” in areas where there’s demand for “quality nightly live music.”

“The Blue Note is expanding into locations where it believes it can make an impact to the community culturally and where the Blue Note will succeed as a destination location for locals as well as a thriving tourist population,” the website says.

Blue Note Napa also holds several concert series in Napa. That includes:

• The ongoing Blue Note Summer Sessions, which debuted in 2021.

In collaboration with Another Planet Entertainment, The Oxbow RiverStage series in the city of Napa’s Oxbow Commons, which started up in 2019.

• The Blue Note Jazz Festival, which was held in Napa for the first time last year.

“The idea here is to have that cultural fusion of music that isn’t at any other festival, and introduce new audiences to jazz and how jazz affects all different genres of music,” Tesler said.

• The Blue Note Summer Sessions concert series is ongoing at the Meritage, with about a dozen concerts to go before it ends in October. The Jazz Festival will start July 28 and run through the weekend at Silverado.