Vine Transit, Napa Valley’s public transportation service, will offer free rides and expanded bus service during the upcoming music festivals, BottleRock Napa Valley and Festival La Onda.

BottleRock will run from May 24 to May 26 at the Napa Valley Expo grounds — across from the Soscol Gateway Transit Center, at 625 Burnell St. The first-ever La Onda festival will take place there the following weekend, June 1 and June 2.

During those two weekends, all Vine bus services will be free for all riders, according to the Napa Valley Transportation Agency.

Vine Transit will also operate later, and providing access to the central Bay Area via bus service to the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station and the Vallejo Ferry Terminal.

Full schedules are available at vinetransit.com/bottlerock.

