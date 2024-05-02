Organizers have new plans to mitigate traffic, disruptions during BottleRock. Here’s a first look

BottleRock Napa Valley has historically attracted big crowds into Napa on Memorial Day weekend. Well known, too, are the traffic headaches and neighborhood disruptions that accompany it.

Those issues may be compounded this year as the Latin music-centric Festival La Onda debuts the following weekend.

Festival organizers and law enforcement tried to get ahead of the problems with a community meeting Tuesday evening. About 40 residents turned out at the Expo’s Zinfandel Hall to hear of the new efforts to mitigate traffic and more.

“It’s important for us to hear from the neighborhood each year, and each year we try to take your feedback and make changes as appropriate,” said Justin Dragoo, one of the three partners of Latitude 38 Entertainment, which produces the festivals.

BottleRock Napa Valley, which last year saw nearly 120,000 attendees over the three-day festival, will take place May 24 to May 26 at Napa Valley Expo, with La Onda to follow June 1 and June 2.

There won’t be any “new structures or tents or stages” being built for La Onda, so nearby residents won’t be dealing with a similar construction process that the Expo’s currently going through after BottleRock ends, and the takedown process will proceed after La Onda.

Show days run from 11:30 a.m., when the Expo gates open, to 10 p.m. But there will be sound checking starting at 10 a.m. for both festivals. And there will be testing of sound systems a day prior to both festivals, Dragoo said.

As for the Fairview area closures during the festivals, California Highway Patrol Sgt. William Bradshaw told the crowd Tuesday there would be two “hard” road closures on Silverado Trail and four “soft” closures on Coombsville Road.

The hard closures — which will allow no one through and include a CHP officer, barricade and red signage — will be located next to the Expo grounds at:

Fairview Drive and Silverado Trail

Hennessey Drive and Silverado Trail

The soft closures, which will include contracted traffic control staff to direct people and blue signage, will allow people through, but they’re intended to discourage people from turning onto those streets, according to Napa police Capt. Chase Haag. They will be located at:

Davis Avenue and Coombsville Road

Hennessy Drive and Coombsville Road

Linnell Avenue and Coombsville Road

Hoffman Avenue and Coombsville Road

“This is not going to be like Fort Knox here,” Haag said to the crowd. “This is trying to keep people out of your neighborhood the best we can.”

Dragoo added that it wasn’t realistic to implement a parking pass system in the area — which would allow residents to go into the streets but not those without a pass — given that hundreds of people live in the area.

The organizers didn’t want to introduce other consequences their first time attempting the closures, he said, such as locking friends and family members out of the area.

“We don’t want to make this worse,” Dragoo said.

Another new change will be shutting down most access to Third Street between Soscol Avenue and Bailey Street, except for residents who will need a pass.

Those who live on Juarez Street between First and Third streets or the streets that jut out from it will also need a pass. They’re asked to access the area — where non-residents won’t be allowed to park — via First Street instead of Third Street.

Selling public parking spaces

There was concern at the meeting among some Fairview neighbors about how traffic control and parking problems in the neighborhood during BottleRock had proceeded in previous years. Public parking spaces had been filled by festival attendees and food ended up in yards, among other problems.

Maureen Healy said neighbors had sold public parking spaces to BottleRock attendees in previous years. That, she said, created dangerous traffic conditions — and she wanted to know what law enforcement would do to stop that.

Haag said officers didn’t know the answer to that but would ask Tony Valadez, the city’s parking programs manager.

Another resident, Amanda Heath, said she had sold parking spots in previous BottleRock years, though not in 2023. In response to questioning from Healy about whether she planned to sell spaces this year, she said, “It sounds like we won’t be able to.”

Heath later told The Press Democrat she sold the spots her household would normally use given that the spots would fill up regardless.

“There was no parking control in the neighborhood and we were going to lose the spots anyway,” Heath said.

But, she said, she mostly cared about the neighborhood’s parking not filling up. With the new traffic measures in place, that problem would hopefully be solved, she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.