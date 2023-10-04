How many wine lovers does it take to pick nearly a ton of grapes?

At Bouchaine Vineyards on Sunday, the answer was somewhere short of 160 visitors, who together picked at least 1,600 pounds from the winery’s estate vineyards.

Guests at the third annual Crush Party were not messing around: With big lugs full of fruit and an ambitious spirit, they competed for most grapes harvested.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4eUXSBXQII0">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Guests included local residents and tourists alike, with a mix of wine club members and the general public making for an impressive turnout, according to Chris Kajani, President and winemaker at Bouchaine.

A Boston Berklee College of Music graduate, Robert Gastelum performed live along with his band. Gerard's Paella catered the event, serving heaping batches of the traditional Spanish dish.

“We feel awesome. It’s great to see our wine club members, it’s fun to kind of party together and celebrate harvest,” Kajani said. “You only get to do this once a year. So to share it with our fans and the Bouchaine family is super fun. And we have beautiful weather.”

The grape haul — 1,600 pounds by just the halfway point on Sunday — surprised even the organizers.

“We did not plan on that, so we’re like, ‘Oh wow. OK, go for it guys,’” Kajani said.

Guests came to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries at the beautiful property while participating in Napa Valley harvest and supporting the winery.

“I think each year we see our customers getting more and more enthusiastic about the event which is amazing to see. It’s what you hope for,” said Erik Goodmanson, Bouchaine’s director of operations, who joined the company in 2015 and was formerly the associate winemaker.

This is Kajani and Goodmanson’s ninth vintage.

In past years, rows were left unpicked so party guests would have grapes to harvest, Goodmanson said. Due to this year’s delayed harvest, the vines were bountiful with ripe fruit.

“It’s something we probably take for granted seeing we do it every year but its nice to be able to share that experience with people,” Goodmanson said. “And as more people come and visit us and the Napa Valley in general, the more they’re interested in how it’s all made. If we can give them a glimpse of that, it’s fun for us to be able to share it.”

The Bouchaine property was purchased from Beringer in 1981 by Gerret and Tatiana Copeland. Over the years they upgraded the land, expanding vineyards to 100 acres and building a sustainable family-owned estate, according to the Bouchaine website.

Today, under the Copelands’ leadership, the winery has grown into a thriving vineyard estate.

In late 2019, they opened a space for tastings and events. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the space wasn’t utilized much until the first Crush Party in 2021.

“Not every winery is right on a vineyard, so when folks are here tasting, our team normally brings them out to try the grapes anyway,” Kajani said. “So now some people who’ve already been here and tasted the grapes actually get to pick them, stomp them and do the whole shebang.”

Local residents Kelly Durrant and Roman Bluel enjoyed the stomping process, submerging their feet in the bins filled with grapes.

“It’s kind of fun, to see the beginning stages here,” Durrant said. “It’s nice to come out and combine the culture, history and tradition that’s in the wine making process.”

Durrant works for Platypus Wine Tours in Napa and said participating in the stomp is part of her professional development.

“It’s good to be on the drinking and wine making side of it,” she said.

According to Bouchaine’s website, of its 87 planted acres 31 are dedicated to chardonnay, 46 to pinot noir and the remaining 10 to pinot meunier, pinot gris, gewurztraminer, riesling and syrah.

Bouchaine is in the Los Carneros viticultural area and lies within the coolest region of Napa Valley, according to Dulce Farmer, a wine educator and sommelier.

“This beautiful, cool natural air conditioning is 24/7, every day of the year,” Farmer said. Pinot noir is the dominant varietal. The delicate, thin-skinned grape thrives in the region’s cooler pockets.

“We sometimes refer to it as the ‘Princess Grape,’” she said.

In the last few years, picking for pinot noir was completed by Sept. 25, Kajani said. For the 2023 vintage, workers only started picking pinot grapes on Sept. 21, which is not unusual considering the past wet winter.

You can reach Intern Emma Molloy at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.