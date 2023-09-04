The Napa Valley Vine Trail celebrated a new chapter as two bridges were installed along its 8-mile stretch between Calistoga and St. Helena.

Additions to the bicycle and pedestrian path Aug. 30 and 31 brought it closer to reaching its planned 47-mile length through Napa County, connecting Calistoga to the Vallejo Ferry Terminal.

It’s “a development that embodies the spirit of community, progress and the enriching Napa Valley experience,” said Lili Ramos, marketing and events specialist with the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition.

The coalition is a nonprofit organization representing Napa and Solano communities’ shared goal of creating a multi-modal, shared-use transportation corridor that may help shift cars off Highway 29.

The planning and execution of the project were made possible through a partnership with Ghilotti Construction.

The installations took place within the trail’s in-progress section, spanning from Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga to Pratt Avenue in St. Helena.

The 114-foot Dunaweal Bridge was installed Aug. 31 over the Napa River. Dunaweal Road was closed during the installation, but the public was invited to watch from a designated viewing area.

On Aug. 30, the 80-foot DeConnick Bridge was placed in St. Helena with the goal of preserving and protecting wetlands between Big Tree Road and Ehlers Lane.

Construction began the week prior to add bridges along the Vallejo portion.

You can reach Intern Emma Molloy at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.