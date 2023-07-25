Calistoga galleries to launch Saturday Art Walk next month

A series of weekend art walks starting next month in Calistoga will spotlight the works of various artists and galleries to help keep the local arts scene alive and well, organizers said.

The inaugural Saturday Art Walks will take place Aug. 5, and will run every Saturday until December.

“Calistoga is kind of up-and-coming as a destination place,” said Marta Collings, a local artist and co-owner of Collings & Légère Art Gallery.

The artistic community, she said, hopes that appreciation for the arts continues as more money and traffic comes to town.

“We’re trying to generate business for all of the galleries in Calistoga,” said Collings, who recently opened her gallery with friend and fellow artist Therese Légère.

The Art Walk will introduce artists to the community and present local exhibition spaces, she said. Each location to feature work of various styles and mediums, including oil paintings, pottery and murals.

Some of the stops in the first Art Walk, slated for 3-6 p.m. Aug. 5 at participating galleries, will feature wine, snacks and live music, Collings said.

The galleries and artists involved include Collings & Légère Art Gallery, Art on the Vine, Calistoga Art Center, CAMI Art & Wine, Ca’Toga Galleria D’Arte, E V Floral Design, Field Trip, Sofie Contemporary Arts, Studio Kokomo and Yager Galerie.

Organizers are unsure if they’ll resume the walk next year, but the community can enjoy the open galleries until the end of the year.

For addresses and more information on participants, visit the Collings & Légère Art Gallery website, artinnapa.com/calistoga-art-walk.

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.