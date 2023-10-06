A Napa County restaurant its owner said is “accidentally” vegetarian is one of the best of its kind in the United States, according to Tripadvisor.

Lovina in Calistoga was named among the “Best of the Best” vegetarian restaurants as part of Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2023.

The travel website’s “Best of the Best” lists, which included categories ranging from fine fining to family-friendly, were determined by the number of high-quality reviews and opinions from the site’s community over a 12-month period. Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded “Best of the Best,“ the website said.

Lovina, opened by Jennifer Bennett in 2017, was the only North Bay restaurant recognized by the website.

“We sort of accidentally became a vegetarian-themed, vegan-themed restaurant, it wasn’t necessarily our intention,” Bennett said.

Raised vegan until age 18, Bennett now eats meat but said she tends toward vegetarian meals.

The restaurant’s vegetarian and vegan menu items are centered on “something a meat eater would order,” she said.

Bennett’s favorite menu dish is the vegan Spicy “Almost” Bolognese ($39), made of fresh fettuccine, mirepoix, Calabrian chili, and chickpea "Parmesan."

“It’s flavorful, it’s spicy, it has a ton of fresh vegetables in it, but it feels like a real full meal,” she said.

Other popular vegan dishes include the ​Impossible Sausage Lasagna and a “Snickers” bar with housemade peanut butter and dark chocolate.

Located in a historic cottage on Cedar Street, Lovina is a hit among locals who can get half off wines by the glass and a free appetizer any time they sit at the bar.

Bennett says the popular deal means local guests usually run into friends.

“It’s really funny to see a tourist sitting at the bar because the next thing they know they’ve got, like, 10 friends,” Bennett said. “Everybody is just carrying on. It’s awesome.”

Lovina is also a tip-free restaurant, a practice that Bennett brought over from her experience owning and operating Zazie restaurant in San Francisco for 17 years.

“Zazie has been tip-free for over 10 years and it was a fantastic experiment at Zazie,“ she said.

Since bringing the policy to Lovina more than a year ago, Bennett says servers feel respected and appreciated and employees receive a full array of benefits.

"People are thrilled,“ she says with the tip-free policy. ”It’s just a different way of treating staff.“

Lovina is open nightly for dinner, 5 to 9 p.m.; and open for brunch on weekends, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.​ For more information and reservations, go to lovinacalistoga.com.