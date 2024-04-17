Which chef should we spotlight in our next 9 Questions? Send a note to dghabour@gmail.com.

LASO is a Nepalese fusion restaurant at 101 Antonina Ave, Suite 5, in American Canyon serving dishes like momo dumplings, lamb lugsya curry, pork belly and more.

Part of The Press Democrat’s expanded coverage into Napa County includes interviews with some of the restaurant and dining scene’s biggest names and influencers.

Look for our regular series that casts the spotlight on a different chef or restaurant owner who stands out in the world of food and drink in Napa County’s thriving dining industry.

This week we spoke to chef Sonam Sherpa at LASO, a Nepalese fusion restaurant in American Canyon. Sherpa started cooking during his five years as a Buddhist monk in the Himalayas and preparing food for hundreds of young monks.

He opened LASO in 2019.

We offered nine questions to chef Sherpa. Here’s a sampling of our conversation:

Question: What inspired you to get into cooking?

Answer: I spent five years as a Buddhist monk at a monastery and we didn’t actually have a cook. Four monks rotate every month cooking for 300 people, which is basically like cooking in a commercial kitchen. At some point I fell in love with it. When I came to the US.S. I landed in the right place cooking at “Taste of the Himalayas” for two years and learned folks don’t want all the same food – they want fusion food. It got bigger and bigger until I opened LASO.

Q: How would you describe your culinary style?

A: Nepalese food is similar to Indian food but we use less spices. We are set 5,000 feet above sea level so we are limited in what we grow and we really use less spices there.

Q: What’s the most popular dish on your menu?

A: The momo dumplings and the lamb shank. The dumplings I take the same filling like momo but I do it like a ravioli with sauce on top, served with Parmesan. The lamb shank is difficult because the technique is French, similar to beef bourguignon, but I put our house-blend of spices on it. That’s why people love it.

Q: What’s your favorite restaurant to visit that isn’t your own?

A: I go to Bistro Jeanty in Yountville, it’s a French place. I used to work there for four years, and I still go for the food.

Q: What do you enjoy doing when you’re not cooking?

A: If I get the chance I play golf. Right now I have a newborn baby so I’m spending time with my kids.

Q: Tell me about a favorite memorable meal you’ve had.

A: I had the best meal in Singapore, a ramen dish near the airport with pork belly, seaweed and egg. It was my favorite one.

Q: Is there anything you hate cooking or try to avoid?

A: I try to avoid pastries; I don't like baking honestly. I do simple stuff like creme brulee or ice cream, but cakes … let a pastry chef do that.

Q: What makes the Napa Valley dining scene unique?

A: It’s unique because of all the food cultures, and there’s lots of talented chefs. It’s all different, creative chefs that make all different kinds of food. That makes it unique here.

Q: What would you like to see in the future for the dining scene here?

A: I would love to see more Asian food, or Nepalese but higher-end. We don’t have actual Nepalese around here; some are called Nepalese but they are serving Indian food. We need more authentic Nepalese for sure.

Dahlia Ghabour is an award-winning food writer. Contact Ghabour at dghabour@gmail.com and on Twitter at @dghabour.