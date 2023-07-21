Chelsea Clinton sat inside a waiting room Thursday at the Napa County Health and Human Services Agency.

But it wasn’t a bare and boring area like those typical of government offices. Instead, it was bright and playful, complete with rows of books and language-related material to explore.

Clinton, the former first daughter and vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, was there to celebrate the success of the special pilot project that had helped transform that stark waiting room into something beneficial to children and families.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2wySR1Lcs98">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“We so fundamentally believe that every child and every parent and other caregiver of young children deserves to have access to spaces like this,” said Clinton, a mother of three. “To books, to toys, to all that we know is so important to build the building blocks of their brains and also their selves.”

The waiting area was one of three at Napa County human services agencies to undergo the alteration as part of a collaboration between Too Small to Fail — an early childhood learning initiative of the Clinton Foundation — and the California Department of Social Services.

Napa, Riverside and San Joaquin counties each took part in changing up their respective agencies’ waiting rooms, a move more consequential than just a face-lift.

Clinton and the rest of the attendees had a chance to check out Napa County’s transformed space Thursday, alongside three children who were using it.

The area featured three colorful bookshelves that had plenty of English and Spanish selections; a child-sized couch, table and chairs; and multicolored alphabet letters scattered around and stuck to a whiteboard.

Napa’s pilot design also included the distribution of a Too Small to Fail tote bag, containing reading material for children, to office visitors with young children.

In observations of the waiting area before and after its transformation, in July 2022 and October 2022, respectively, consulting firm Public Profit found that visitors with children felt the space more comfortable and welcoming.

The number of children playing while they waited increased from 22% to 63%, the firm discovered. That coincided with a decrease, from 35% to 0%, in the number of children using devices, such as a smartphone, during their wait.

As a result of the firm’s research, Public Profit recommended an expansion of the program to additional California counties.

Clinton said the engagement of the children with the space Thursday — they looked at books and played around there while a series of speakers talked about the project — illustrated the project’s success.

“Really, this is why we all are here,” Clinton said. “Certainly, we at the Clinton Foundation, at Too Small to Fail, now know after a decade of work how transformative the transformation of spaces can be for children and families. We see that kind of in live, real time here.”

Clinton said she hopes to see the program expand to all of California’s 58 counties.