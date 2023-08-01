Chris Isaak at Uptown Theatre

Catch platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated singer and actor Chris Isaak at the Uptown Theatre in Napa on Thursday, Aug. 3. Isaak’s music and film credits include 13 critically acclaimed albums, 12 chart-topping singles and several motion pictures. The show is at 8 p.m. and is presented by JaM Cellars. 1350 Third St., Napa. Tickets available through Ticketmaster.

First Saturday ‘Grand Night for Singing’

“It’s a Grand Night for Singing,” a performance featuring various professional singers, is Saturday, Aug. 5. Held on the first Saturday each month at the Jarvis Conservatory, singers from across the Bay Area will perform various excerpts from opera, musical theater, cabaret and zarzuela, a Spanish-lyric dramatic genre. Tickets cost $20 and are available online or at the box office after 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. 1711 Main St., Napa. Tickets at jarvisconservatory.com.

The Soul Section at Blue Note Jazz Club

Catch the Soul Section at Blue Note Napa Jazz Club on Saturday, Aug. 5. The Bay Area band will perform at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Soul Section’s sound is primarily funk and soul music of the 1960s and ’70s. The club is located on the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Seating is first come, first served, so guests should arrive 30 minutes before the doors open. There is a two-drink minimum, with a selection of alcohol, mocktails, coffee and soda. 1030 Main St., Napa. Tickets are $12-$25 and can be purchased at bluenotejazz.com/napa.

Heroes Cup

The Hero Foundation on Saturday, Aug. 5, is hosting Heroes Cup, a charity soccer tournament to benefit the Napa Valley Education Foundation. The organization hopes to raise $5,000 for the cause by recruiting players to participate. Eight teams of 10 will each play three games, and the finalists will compete for the Heroes Cup. Players must be at least 18 years old and bring their own gear aside from the provided Heroes Cup jerseys. Tickets cost $10 for participants, $5 for adult fans and $2 for those younger than 12. The tournament will be held at Dodd Stadium on the Justin-Siena High School campus, 4026 Maher St., Napa. Tickets can be found at eventbrite.com.

Napa Humane’s Walk for Animals

Napa Humane’s 12th annual Walk for Animals is Aug. 6. The leisurely walk through Yountville, with or without a pet, supports Napa Valley animals. The walk begins and ends in Yountville Community Park and takes walkers on a tour of the town. Registered attendees will receive a goody bag and an optional T-shirt. Walkers can enjoy music, a silent auction, contests, activities, photo opportunities and more. Help raise funds for Napa Humane, the organization serving Napa Valley pets and owners. Tickets range from $50-$70 and are free for children 10 and younger. Register at napahumane.org.

