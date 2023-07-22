Coming to Napa Valley: Neil Young to play rare live tracks at Oxbow

Neil Young at Oxbow RiverStage

Don’t miss legendary singer-songwriter Neil Young on the Oxbow RiverStage on Sunday, July 23, in Napa. Doors open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. at 1268 McKinstry St. Singer-songwriter and California wine producer Chris Pierce will open the show. Young will pull from his extensive discography, including songs he’s rarely performed live. oxbowriverstage.com

Mandolin Manny & Friends

Catch Mandolin Manny & Friends at the Napa Yard Oxbow Gardens on Sunday, July 23. From 5:30-9 p.m., join the band for an evening of bluegrass music, refreshing beverages and delicious food. Their sound reflects a modern take on the genre, founded in Davis by singer and frontman Manny Kaminer. Although Kaminer now primarily rocks the lead guitar, the mandolin is still a major focal point for the band. Head to 585 First St. in Napa for the free event. mandolinmanny.com

Friday Nights in the Park with Sonoma Shakers and The Daniel Castro Band

Join the Sonoma Shakers and The Daniel Castro Band for Friday Nights in the Park, 6-10 p.m. July 28 at Veterans Park, on Third and Main streets in downtown Napa. It’s a great place to take chairs and picnic baskets for an evening of live music. Admission and parking are free; food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. The Napa County Bicycle Coalition will offer bike valet services. Head to the Riverfront Promenade in Napa.

Napa Makers Market

Head to First Street Napa for a local makers market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Listen to live music and enjoy food and drink while supporting local artists and makers. In the Plaza next to the Archer, vendors will have jewelry, organic and CBD products, candles, plants, home goods, apparel, glass and more for sale in an outdoor, open-air marketplace for handcrafted and eco-friendly products. Organizers request attendees RSVP for the free event on Eventbrite. eventbrite.com/e/597057052717

2023 Napa Porchfest

Napa County Landmarks returns July 30 with the annual Napa Porchfest. Local musicians play on front porches in and around the historic Fuller Park neighborhood. Streets are closed off to vehicles so attendees can walk, skate, bike and dance. Each year on the final Sunday in July, musicians gather to share the music and culture the Napa Valley has to offer. People stroll from porch to porch to enjoy music from different performers. Hosted by Sanho The Indian and DJ Carl Jay, the family-friendly and alcohol-free event is from 12:30-5 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase from Cousins Main Lobster, Sushi Monkey, Tacos Garcia, WOW Fresh Hawaiian Lemonade and more. napaporchfest.org

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.