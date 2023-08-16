In an effort to ramp up traffic enforcement and improve traffic safety, drivers in Napa soon will see the return of red light speeding cameras at four city intersections.

The Napa City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a five-year, $4.17 million contract with Conduent State & Local Solutions to install red-light cameras at Soscol and Lincoln avenues; Highway 29 and Trower Avenue; Soscol and Imola avenues; and Solano Avenue and Redwood Road.

“This is about creating safe communities, safe streets, safe intersections, preventing serious injury and fatalities for people,” Council member Liz Alessio said at the meeting.

The cameras, once installed, will become operational incrementally, with a 30-day, no-citation warning period once activated, according to Napa police Lt. Chris Pacheco.

Napa police Sgt. Aaron Medina said at the meeting those are high-injury intersections identified in part through the city’s 2022 Local Roadway Safety Plan, which analyzed traffic collisions and injuries around the city.

The chosen intersections, aside from the Soscol and Imola intersection, weren’t covered by the city’s previous red-light camera program.

That program ran from 2008 to 2017 and ended because the City Council decided not to renew a contract with Australia-based Redflex Traffic Systems after hearing much criticism of the camera systems.

Among other concerns, people criticized the nearly $500 fines levied by the systems for red light violations, the sensitivity of the cameras when it came to right-turn violations and Redflex itself, which had been caught in a bribery scandal in Chicago.

But no one present at the Tuesday meeting voiced opposition to adding new red light cameras.

Council members and public commenters said they expected the cameras would improve Napa’s traffic safety, that they had done so in the past and that improvements were sorely needed.

Mayor Scott Sedgley said at the meeting he remembered hearing comments about how visitors to Napa didn’t appreciate receiving red light tickets, but he expects both tourists and residents to drive responsibly.

He also said he’d heard concerns in the past with red-light cameras connected to privacy, but he felt the use of cameras for law enforcement purposes is a “sign of the times.”

“Cameras are helping solve crimes and they’re preventing crimes and this is preventing unsafe driving,” Sedgley said. “So I think it’s just with us and we need to do the best we can legally in compliance with all the laws that are in place.”

The new systems set to be installed include cameras that catch red-light violations, as well as license plate readers. The police department would be able to access 30 days of recorded video with either a search warrant or an emergency circumstance requiring swift action, Medina said.

Medina noted that the decision of whether to issue a citation for a red light violation captured by the cameras will go to a full-time community service officer, a position the council also approved as part of the item.

“There is no special process for red light cameras,” Medina said. “It follows the same procedure as if a police officer or myself on my patrol on my motorcycle pulled somebody over.”

To express the need for traffic safety, some commenters cited California Office of Traffic Safety data covering 2020, which ranked Napa the ninth worst of 105 comparable jurisdictions in total fatal and injury crashes, and fifth worse in a composite score for all crashes.

That included Maureen Trippe, a co-founder of Slow Down Napa, a local movement seeking to reduce speeds in Napa’s residential neighborhoods. Trippe said at the meeting she supported adding the camera, but that the city should think more about improvements in residential neighborhoods.

“We have not paid the attention to our residential streets that we’ve paid to the high injury network,” Trippe said.

Kara Vernor, executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, said the coalition was supportive of adding the cameras, as well. She said they especially appreciated plans for adding cameras at the Redwood and Solano intersection, given that a high amount of pedestrian and bicyclist collisions happen there.

“We think that enough is enough, and we really need a change, we really need to wake people up and have them consider driving differently on the streets of Napa,” Vernor said.

The council members were similarly supportive of adding the cameras. Council member Bernie Narvaez said he was hoping the council would have the opportunity in the future to consider adding more cameras.

“What we’re trying to do here is change the behavior of drivers,” Narvaez said.