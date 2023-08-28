St. Helena is moving forward with short-term solutions to address the city’s discolored tap water.

City workers have been flushing hydrants to clean water lines and enacted operational changes to “minimize the transmission of discolored water into the system,” according to a community update last week issued by Andrew Bradley, assistant to the city manager.

Bradley indicated “many customers” have already seen improvement in water clarity.

“Right now our goal is to get non-brown water in our faucets as quickly as possible,” City Manager Anil Comelo said at an Aug. 22 City Council meeting.

The City Council voted unanimously during the meeting to ratify a public emergency declaration made by Comelo on Aug. 16

to allow city staff to execute contracts with specialized water vendors without going through a competitive public bidding process.

“This has been an all-hands-on deck situation,” Comelo said. “We have had staff from multiple departments and the entire public works department and various divisions really come together and try to find solutions. Because we know how important it is to have clean water.”

The city has maintained over the past few weeks that there’s no reason to believe the discolored water poses any danger.

Discolored water has been a problem in past years, Comelo said, but this year it has caused “significant community concern.”

“While this has been happening periodically over the last several years, the occurrence this time around is more extensive throughout the city and it has lasted longer,” Comelo said.

There’s also generally a significant amount of maintenance work needed to fix up and increase the resilience of the city’s water and wastewater systems, Comelo said. The city’s recently approved five-year Capital Improvement Plan sets aside $42 million for water and wastewater projects alone.

But addressing the city’s water systems with only staff members has been difficult, given they’ve been “constrained by the complexity of the work that needs to get done and the amount of work, the sheer amount of work, that needs to get done to get to a well functioning system,” Comelo said.

Joseph Leach, St. Helena’s public works director, said the city is in process of obtaining quotes for the water system’s rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the cost of the emergency response has not yet been determined.

Customers will need to reduce their water usage when it comes time for the major cleaning and remediation work.

According to Bradley’s community alert, staff will begin issuing purchase orders for new Clear Well pumps — the well holds treated water at the plant before it’s pumped to the tank for distribution — and intake piping in late August, and install them within the next 60 days.

A complete rehabilitation of the Clear Well and the city’s main water supply tank is tentatively scheduled to take place within the next 90 to 120 days, according to the update.

Then, over the next 120 days to five years, the capital improvement projects will be implemented.

Council member Anna Chouteau praised the staff response at the Aug. 22 meeting.

“It’s very serious,” she said. “I haven’t seen something like this both in our response out to the community with our newsletter and the ongoing work and really looking for all the solutions that we can possibly do in this moment.”

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.