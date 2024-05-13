St. Helena limiting services amid cyberattack

A cyberattack Monday took out at least 20 computers and a server in use by St. Helena leading the city to temporarily limit services.

All city servers and computers have been taken offline as the city’s IT contractor and the North California Computer Crimes Task Force, which includes members of the United States Secret Service and the FBI, investigate, the city said in a news release.

The St. Helena Public Library closed early Monday, before 10 a.m., about three hours after staff noticed some “network irregularities,” the release said.

City Hall is open for regular hours but will offer limited services.

The systems for the St. Helena Police Department, 911 dispatch and the St. Helena Fire Department were not affected and services will continue as usual.

City water and wastewater plants will also operate on a normal schedule.

City emails will not be accessible for “security reasons,” the city said in the release.

Officials determined after an initial investigation that St. Helena’s antivirus system appears to have blocked multiple attacks starting about 1:30 a.m.

All of the city’s files were last backed up on Sunday night but it could take between one to three days for cybersecurity experts to restore the backed up files.

The city said anyone who needs to reach out about an emergency should email cityofsthelenaca@gmail.com.

