A Napa charter school under a legal threat of being shut down won't be able to immediately open in a new form this year, with a slightly different name, as proposed to the Napa County Office of Education.

At the tail-end of an eight-hour public hearing Wednesday, the Napa County Office of Education Board voted to table a decision on the proposed Mayacamas Countywide Middle School.

County office board chair Don Huffman suggested postponing a decision — after almost seven hours of about 90 public comments — as new information had come up relating to the school’s enrollment and a significant change to its program.

Mayacamas petitioners said delaying the decision too much would mean the school cannot open this school year, but the board decided to move forward given the state of the petition being reviewed by the board.

The countywide school was proposed to be different in a few ways from the existing Mayacamas Charter Middle School, which opened for the first time on Aug. 16. (That school currently remains under a legal threat of being shut down, though it will stay open while an appeal of the judgment that would spur the school closure proceeds.)

The school would seek to serve Upvalley students outside the Napa Unified School District by establishing a second location in the Angwin area, according to the petition.

The petition also proposed a residency program in partnership with Pacific Union College.

Petitioner Jolene Yee, however, said during the meeting the proposal was a misstep. The school, she said, had backed off the idea after criticism from the LGBTQ+ community about the religious school’s apparent stance on only accepting heterosexual relationships, as stated in a PUC handbook.

Yee said the Mayacamas school is an LGBTQ+ ally and instead would pursue a similar partnership with Napa Valley College.

Beyond those differences, much would remain the same with the new school, including the organization behind it, the Napa Foundation for Options in Education, and the venue, the former St. John’s Catholic School in downtown Napa.

The petition for the current Mayacamas Charter Middle School previously was turned down by the Napa Valley Unified School District and the Napa County Office of Education boards.

It was then approved on appeal by the California State Board of Education in September 2022. The state board ruled the two local boards “abused their discretion” in denying the charter.

The Napa Valley Unified School District in November 2022 sued the school in response, arguing the state board didn’t follow the law. A Sacramento Superior Court judge affirmed the lawsuit in August.

While the charter school opened Aug. 16 and Mayacamas organizers prepared an appeal of the court judgment, petitioners prepared the countywide petition and submitted it early that month.

During Wednesday’s hearing, opponents and proponents of the charter school — parents, teachers, former officials, students and more — outlined their positions.

Napa County Office of Education Superintendent Barbara Nemko gave an introductory speech in which she said she supported the charter petition.

Nemko said throughout her 50-plus years working in education, she has “always fought to ensure kids get the best possible educational experience.”

“Wealthy families have a choice,” Nemko said. “Families that don’t have a means to finance the education for their children should have a choice as well. Whether you’re rich or poor you should have a choice.”

Nemko also said the impact the school would have on the Napa district’s enrollment-based funding — a major reason the two local boards denied the current petition — was more acceptable given the district’s financial position had improved, even among declining enrollment.

Former California Gov. Jerry Brown also expressed his support for the school at the meeting, in a virtual comment, arguing that the charter school would be good for the Napa School District by giving it competition. Brown previously expressed support for the school at the state board of education meeting.

Mayacamas opponents criticized the petition and what they said was a hasty review process that would allow petitioners to avoid the court’s decision. For instance, several cited how quickly the partnership with Pacific Union College was proposed then canceled.

Rabinder Mangewala, chief business official with the Napa Valley Unified School District, disagreed with Nemko’s statements regarding the district’s financial position — that it had improved in part by closing schools.

He said its declining enrollment would worsen with the Mayacamas school.