State Sen. Bill Dodd, whose district includes the southeast corner of Sonoma County, was among several lawmakers who met with Dr. Anthony Fauci during a ceremony at San Francisco City Hall on Oct. 4.

Fauci is the former director of the North Bethesda, Maryland=based National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the U.S. president. He is viewed as the architect of the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was truly an honor to meet Dr. Fauci, whose steadfast commitment to science and medicine saved so many lives,” Dodd, D-Napa, said in a news release. “He was our North Star during the pandemic, guiding us with unflinching honesty through the darkest times to a course that ultimately led to reduced infections. Even before that, he worked tirelessly in the fight against other deadly threats including the AIDS epidemic.”

Dodd presented Fauci with an official state Senate resolution inside the office of San Francisco Mayor London Breed. State Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblymember Phil Ting, both San Francisco Democrats, co-sponsored the resolution.

While in San Francisco, Fauci also paid his respects to the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, whose body was lying in state at City Hall. The longest-serving female senator in history the California Democrat and former mayor of San Franciscoc died in late September.She was 90.