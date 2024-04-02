Downtown Napa’s Garden debuts first dinner and a show event

If you are interested in the event, sign up at:

Napa’s recently opened The Garden, a restaurant and beer garden in downtown Napa, is set to debut its first dinner and show event next week.

The plan is to do one music-based event every week on either Friday or Saturday.

Napa recently formed an entertainment district, and Tyler Rodde, owner of The Garden, is the first person to pursue live events. He has already filed for a permit and is awaiting a hearing with the planning commission.

During BottleRock weekend, The Garden plans to host Chris Shiflett of the Foo Fighters, Grace Bowers, The Record Company, and Con Brio, with special guest The Takes.

In the meantime, they can hold evening events. They will collaborate with Neotempo wines and famous musician Jacqui Naylor on April 7 in their downtown Napa location. This event will include a four-course tasting menu, live jazz, and newly released wine.

“We started by opening the restaurant and beer garden; this is the next phase in our evolution,” Rodde said.

The event, which is open to the public with prepurchased tickets, is designed specifically to delight the senses. Doors open at 5:30, and at 6 p.m., guests can enjoy a four-course wine-tasting menu crafted by The Garden and Neotempo.

The menu promises an array of globally inspired flavors celebrating the essence of spring. One course will be The Garden’s famous Peruvian chicken dish, in addition to vegetarian-friendly dishes, such as hummus and portobello mushrooms.

“We are excited about the menu, which will showcase the broad range of skills of the culinary team, paired with a high caliber wine, at a more economical price point,” Rodde said.

During the dinner, guests will have the chance to try two new wine releases from Neotempo. Both of which incorporate the word “Sensoria,” a trademark stemming from “sensorium,” which encompasses all regions of the brain responsible for receiving, analyzing, and comprehending sensory input.

“These wines are specifically designed for multi-sensory experiences, precisely like events such as this; we don’t want to repeat the same formula; we want to continue working with different chefs and musicians for different one-time events.” Behnia continued.

“We want to elevate beyond the typical food and wine experience, and The Garden was the perfect place for them to mesh together with music. It was very purposeful to put together an event like this and also have it be casual so people feel relaxed.”

Neotempo’s second new wine featured at the event will be the Sensoria Love. “It is a grenache Rosé with fruit from Sonoma. We wanted to do something special, so it is bone dry but brings freshness. It is meant to go well with something salty, so it is perfect for the bougie tater tots,” Behnia said.

The tater tots Behnia referenced come with creme fraiche and caviar and are another part of the tasting menu for the event.

The music will start at 7:30 p.m., and guests can then enjoy the enchanting melodies of live jazz performed by the acclaimed vocalist and composer Jacqui Naylor.

Naylor, a native of northern California, embraces jazz with open arms, yet she's far from a strict purist. She draws inspiration from a diverse spectrum of influences, from Billie Holiday and June Christy to Nina Simone to Tracy Chapman.

Naylor, who writes her own music and covers iconic songs, has headlined at esteemed venues and festivals worldwide and has songs on Spotify with over 5 million streams. This evening, she will preview her 12th album, Treasures Of The Heart, which will be released April 26, and available on all streaming platforms.

She will be accompanied by her husband and songwriting collaborator Art Khu on piano/guitar, Geoff Brennan on bass and Jeff Marrs on drums, ensuring a mesmerizing rhythm section throughout the evening.