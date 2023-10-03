Environmental cleanup to start up at former PG&E gas site in Napa

An environmental cleanup effort at a former manufactured gas plant in Napa is set to start up this week and will continue through next September.

The barren, concrete-covered 1.3 acres at the corner of Elm Street and Riverside Drive was once the site of a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. gas plant. It was in operation from 1889 to 1924 but was shuttered after natural gas arrived in Napa.

Decades later, in 1961, PG&E sold the site and a housing complex, Riverside Apartments, was built there several years later.

But subsequent environmental investigations revealed contaminated groundwater and soil — pollution that was traced back to the gas plant.

In 2010, PG&E as part of its pollution study, tore down the apartments after purchasing the property.

Now, it is surrounded by a tall metal fence with green slats.

State toxic abatement officials have been advancing the cleanup plans for several years. The work will involve removing soil from the site as well as common areas and five backyards belonging to Elm Street Townhomes to the immediate west, according to a state work notice.

Workers will be excavating about 18,500 cubic yards of soil — 1,150 truckloads — at the plant site for landfill disposal. About 1,500 cubic yards of soil, or 100 truckloads, will be removed from the townhomes property, amounting to roughly four feet in depth in affected areas.

In-place treatment of about 28,000 cubic yards of soil, to a depth of up to 60 feet, also is set to go forward. That will involve “mixing the soil with stabilizing material such as cement that solidifies the soil, and an oxidant that breaks down contaminants,” according to the work notice.

Excavated areas will be backfilled with clean imported soil, the work notice says, and groundwater monitoring is set to proceed semiannually for at least five years following the cleanup.

While work proceeds, crews will be monitoring air quality, noise and vibration, with dust and odor control measures in place for areas with the highest contamination.

Trucks leaving the site will be covered, the work notice says.

The area of Riverside Drive next to the site also will be closed to traffic while the cleanup proceeds.

The peak of excavation work will involve an average of about six trucks per hour, the state indicated. Work at the site will generally happen on weekdays, during normal working hours. And trucks will move along an approved route — west on Elm Street, south on Coombs Street, and then either left or right onto West Imola Avenue to Enter Highway 29 or Highway 121, according to the state.

