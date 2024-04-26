Man suspected of trafficking over 14,000 fentanyl pills into Napa County

An Oakland man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of trafficking more than 14,000 fentanyl pills into Napa County, officials said.

The Napa Special Investigations Bureau took Santos Lopez, 28, into custody around noon and he was booked into the Napa County jail.

He also had a warrant for arrest out of San Francisco in connection with the rape of a minor, according to Napa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Henry Wofford.

Lopez’s bail was set at $1,000,000, and he’s set to be taken to San Francisco, Wofford said.

The special investigations bureau — which consists of law enforcement agencies across the county with a focus on illegal drug cases — arrested Lopez following an investigation into drug trafficking, Wofford said.

Fentanyl “is one of the most lethal controlled substances out there right now,” Wofford added.

