Anzalone’s Napa Valley EVOO, Cocina Milonga, Earth & Sky Chocolates, Ember Steak, Empress M, Fleetwood Restaurant, Foodshed Take Away, Fumé Bistro, Grove 45, Habaneros Taqueria & Cantina, House of Better, KG Food Company, Los Agaves, Monday Bakery, Nobunaga’s Blue Ribbon, North Bar and Grill, Oakville Grocery, Olive & Hay, Oxbow Cheese & Wine Merchant, Scarlata Farms, Skyhill Napa Valley Farms, Southside, Sunshine Café, Sushi Monkey, The Kitchen at Priest Ranch, The Q Restaurant & Bar, Tsar Nicoulai Caviar, West Won Bread, and Winston’s Café & Bakery.

Over 70 wineries, breweries and eateries from across Napa County will converge, alongside live performances, interactive games and activities, at this year’s Taste of Napa.

The event, Festival Napa Valley’s signature fusion of food, wine and music, will take place from noon to 3 p.m. July 13 at The Meritage Resort's expansive Grand Reserve lawn.

Various cuisines and food offerings — from Mexican, Italian and barbecue to sushi, baked goods and chocolate — will be available.

“This year in particular, we are excited to bring back a lot of longtime partners and to introduce our audience to new vendors; we add new variety to the mix every year,” said Kevin Savage, the Festival Napa Valley’s director of events. “A number of new restaurants have opened, including from the farmer’s market, that we are excited to share with the community.”

As for the wine, over 40 different wine labels will be pouring at the event.

“It is an event not to be missed, celebrating and truly kicking off the season with a plethora of Napa Valley wines, fabulous music, paired with delicious food,” said Angelina Mondavi, a fourth-generation consulting winemaker and board member for Charles Krug winery and C. Mondavi and Family.

The Mondavi Sisters’ Collection, Aloft and Dark Matter Wines, will be poured at the event.

Taste of Napa attendees will also enjoy live entertainment. DJ Lady Ryan, the official DJ of the Golden State Warriors, will spin tunes, and dance band Neon Velvet will perform songs from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s, as well as contemporary hits.

Reserve Tasting Salon tickets are available for those looking to enhance their Taste of Napa experience. These tickets grant access to exclusive premium wine tastings and culinary delights within a private setting.

Attendees will also have the chance to savor wines from the festival's newest international partner, Wines of Great Britain, and gain early entry at 11 a.m., one hour before the public opening.

General admission tickets to Taste of Napa are $150. Reserve Tasting Salon tickets are $295. Access to the Reserve Tasting Salon is also part of the Festival Patron Experience. All guests must be 21 or older.

“With ever-increasing prices of tastings throughout the Valley, I genuinely think the Taste of Napa is an incredible deal and great value for the breadth and variety for the ticket price,” Savage said.

Guests can also receive a $25 discount on general admission by attending the Vitamin String Quartet event at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco at 5:30 p.m. April 27. The night starts with a reception offering light bites and showcasing wine from vineyards such as Boisset Collection, Hall Napa Valley and Treasury Wine Estates.

This year’s Taste of Napa is expected to draw around 1,000 people — a mix of locals, Bay Area natives and people from around the country, Savage said.

Festival Napa Valley's summer season — from July 6 to July 21 — offers programs to suit various preferences and budgets at venues throughout Napa Valley.

Daytime concerts come at no cost, while evening performances on the Festival Napa Valley stage at Charles Krug are priced at $35, aligning with the festival's commitment to ensuring accessibility to the arts for all.

Vintner's luncheons and exclusive patron dinners also occur at wineries and estates as part of the Patron Experience.

To purchase tickets to Festival Napa Valley events, including Taste of Napa, or for more information, visit festivalnapavalley.org.