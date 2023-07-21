Festival Napa Valley gala nets record $4.2 million to benefit local youth, budding artists

EMMA MOLLOY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 21, 2023
Festival Napa Valley raised a record $4.2 million during this year’s gala, funds that will go to benefit programs and scholarships for youth and up-and-coming artists, organizers said.

The money was raised during the 16-day festival’s Arts for All Gala, held July 16 at Nickel & Nickel Winery in Oakville, and contributed to the more than $24 million raised to date.

The funds helps pay for educational programs, free and affordable concerts, programming for youth and scholarships for young artists.

“This year’s Arts for All Gala was a tremendous success and exceeded our expectations,” said Leslie Frank, Festival Napa Valley board member and gala chair.

The gala was headlined by eight-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood, and American Canyon High School students performed from the musical, “The Newsies.”

Dinner was provided by Michelin-star chef Charlie Palmer and McCalls Catering & Events. Guests drank wines from Nickel & Nickel, Bella Union, and Dolce, as well as champagne by Veuve Clicquot.

