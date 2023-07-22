Fire season takes hold in Napa County. Here’s what is happening and what is in store

With the summer heat drying up moisture brought by rain early this year, fire season has arrived in Napa County.

“We are actually in the full swing of fire season,” said Brian Ham, division chief for the Napa County Fire Department and Cal Fire. “All of our aircraft, dozers, hand crews and engines are staffed at peak, so we’re ready to take on anything that comes at us now.”

There have been a few small fires in Napa County so far this season, including the 103-acre Snell Fire that burned through vegetation north of Pope Valley over a June weekend, as well as the 8.5-acre Coombsville Fire that burned in Napa city limits earlier this month.

Cal Fire expects fires will have more potential to expand as the season goes forward, Ham said, given there’s not much rain expected in the near future.

That marks a shift from much of the year, when weather patterns up until last week had generally kept fires at bay in Napa. The rains came early this year and, along with a tremendous deluge of water this winter, contributed to keeping moisture in typical fire fuel sources. That reduced the possibility they’ll ignite, he said.

Though at the same time, he added, the vegetation growth caused by all the rain is now drying out, and will likely continue to do so as fire season progresses into the fall.

“When it hits September, October, I’m like, ‘Come on rain, let’s end this,’” Ham said.

Christopher Thompson, board chair of the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation, said the new growth, as it dries, ignites easily and fire can move through it swiftly.

Heavy timbers at higher elevations across the valley still have a good moisture content — one final lingering benefit from the winter wetness.

Still, Thompson said everyone should remain vigilant and be prepared as fire season progresses.

Joseph Nordlinger, interim CEO of the Napa Communities Firewise Foundation, said his organization is continuing to work through a number of wildfire mitigation projects around the county, including fuel reduction projects along county roads and fuel breaks.

Community action to mitigate fires has substantially increased since the county’s major fires in 2017 and 2020, he said, in part because of outreach. That’s contributed to reducing the damage fires can cause, he said, potentially including the Coombsville Fire.

But Nordlinger said mitigation efforts carried out since the 2017 and 2020 fires need to be maintained — and the county doesn’t currently have a regular avenue for such funding.

Measure L, which would have tacked on a quarter-cent sales tax for wildfire prevention, was an attempt to establish a reliable funding source. But it failed to reach a required two-thirds majority to pass a local vote in June 2022.

Thompson characterized such funding for fire mitigation measures as similar to other infrastructure maintenance, and necessary in areas like the city of Napa where there’s higher fire risk.

“The way you have to look at fuel mitigation is it’s part of the infrastructure of living in this area,” he said. “So you’ve got sewer, you’ve got water, you’ve got electricity, and we now need to add to that for fuel mitigation.”

The Firewise organization has been successful in getting grants, Thompson said, and other sources of funding have come forward.

But that doesn’t fix the issue in the long term.

“We as an organization can go out and have been successful at finding grants to do fuel mitigation work, but what we are not going to be able to find is grants to do maintenance work,” Thompson said.

