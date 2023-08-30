At Folklore, a new downtown Napa establishment that defies easy description, University of Oregon art student Giulia Guerrera perused aisles of new and used vinyl records, settling on an album by an obscure electronic artist simply because she liked the strange cover.

“Demonic, in a good way,” the heavily pierced Guerrera, 19, said of the album’s artwork.

Across the expansive Third Street room the afternoon of Aug. 26, customers sat at the long metal bar, sipping classic cocktails and noshing on tin fish delicacies favored in cities like Paris. Escargot and caviar will soon debut on the menu.

Folklore also will be the new home of KCMU, a low-wattage radio station conjuring co-owner Faith Henschel-Ventrello’s undergrad days at the University of Washington, where she studied classic literature and worked at an iconic station bearing the same call letters.

Henschel-Ventrello went on to work as a music industry executive with Elektra, Capitol and Virgin Records before she changed careers in 1998 and founded Parador Cellars with her husband, Steve Ventrello. Two years later, the couple relocated to Napa and started a wine distribution company.

Folklore reflects the couple’s many interests under one roof. Simply put, Napa has never seen anything like it.

Observing workers hanging spotlights on a quiet weekday, Henschel-Ventrello, 60, summarized the 2,600-square-foot establishment as a European cafe. It’s in the Young Building, which was built in 1910.

“My idea would be to have people in here working during the day, hanging out, having coffee or an early cocktail or glass of wine, all the while shopping for records,” she said.

She said she and her husband initially flirted with naming the place “Cabernet Voltaire,” an homage to the Zurich cafe where the art movement Dadaism was founded in the early 20th century. But the couple worried the concept might be too avant-garde for some customers.

Besides retaining a literary flair, the name Folklore also is the title of a blockbuster Taylor Swift album, a fact that couldn’t hurt with marketing to youthful vinyl lovers.

Cradling Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album in her arms, Kyra Lloyd, a 20-year-old Culinary Institute of America student who graduated high school in Napa, said having Folklore means she won’t have to drive to Vallejo or San Francisco to get her vinyl fix.

Her sister, 18-year-old UC Irvine student Hallie Lloyd, also extolled being able to hang out over coffee.

“It has everything you need,” Hallie said of Folklore.

Situated between the corporate offices of Latitude 38 Entertainment — which produces the BottleRock music festival — and Billco’s Billiards, Folklore is yet another stop on downtown Napa’s burgeoning arts, music and dining scene.

Napa’s Rob Doughty, aka DJ Rotten Robbie, said Folklore has “the potential to be a really hip spot.” He envisions spin masters like himself playing music on the turntable while people shop for records and enjoy a glass of wine or bite to eat before a show at the Uptown Theater, which is a block away.

Henschel-Ventrello recalled her time in the music industry working with artists ranging from Ben Harper to the Spice Girls. She said she also cut a demo tape for Soundgarden that led to the legendary Seattle rock band getting signed by a record label.

Other than passing on an offer to visit Tina Turner at her home, Henschel-Ventrello said there’s nothing she regrets about that time in her life.

“It’s not the same anymore,” she said of the music industry. “You know, you’re dealing with streams. You’re not dealing with the marketing, and as far as what you are going to do with advertising and your image and everything. It’s more like the managers control that versus the labels.

“So no, I don’t miss it. I’d rather be here,” she added.

At Folklore, she pays tribute to rock’s bygone era with a portrait of David Bowie near the bathrooms and black-and-white photographs taken at a 1978 concert the seminal punk band The Cramps played for patients at Napa State Hospital.

Henschel-Ventrello tracked down the San Francisco photographer who captured the riotous scene at the hospital after she watched a video of the concert online.

The vinyl offerings at Folklore will feature many from Henschel-Ventrello’s own collection of 10,000 records. Plus, she’ll be in charge of programming for KCMU, which currently operates from her east Napa home, using an antenna attached to a tree.

Henschel-Ventrello said she was surprised when she applied for the radio license that the call letters of her old college station were available. At Folklore, an “On Air” sign was illuminated above the cubbyhole of a stairwell where the station will soon operate.

The couple acknowledge taking a financial risk to realize their dream. They’ve spent $3.5 million on the enterprise, which includes $2.18 million to purchase the site. The establishment was set to officially open Aug. 31.

Asked whether he’s concerned Folklore is so eclectic it may struggle to find its audience, Steve Ventrello responded by saying, “That remains to be seen, of course.”

He added: “We would hope that people we’ve been supporting for 20 years will support us, now that we have a brick and mortar establishment that is meant for gathering.”

He’s put together one of the more unique and expansive wine lists in Napa Valley, under headings such as “Pagan Oddities,” “Giants From the Past,” “The Magical Muscadets of Veronique Gunther Chereau” and “Nectar of the Gods.”

The draft beer selection, under the heading of “Bitches Brew on Draft — Ode to Miles Davis,” includes Happy Hops from Russian River Brewing Co., The Dog and the Clog from St. Helena’s Mad Fritz Brewery and staples like Guinness Stout.

The couple tapped veteran Napa bartender Kayla Mays to run the bar. Chef Matt Mayer, formerly of Robert Sinskey Vineyards, is in charge of the small kitchen.

Henschel-Ventrello said she first had the idea of opening a record shop and wine bar about eight years ago while she was attending a conference on independent record stores in New Orleans.

She hopes that, true to its name, Folklore becomes woven into the Napa community, a place where people congregate around shared passions for music, art, good food and drink.

“You know, when we walked in, we’re like, ‘This is it, this is the place,’” she recalled of the couple’s first tour of the site. “I don’t think we really thought about how much work it would take. We just knew it was the place we wanted it to be.”