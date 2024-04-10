The former Dean & DeLuca grocery store in Napa will be reborn late this summer as Under-study, a cafe and marketplace headed by the culinary team of Press. But don't expect another burger and fries spot, executive chef Philip Tessier said.

Instead, the 4,500-square-foot retail and kitchen space will offer a French-style bakery, butcher and fresh seafood case, locally made charcuterie and an ingredient-inspired cafe with tapas-style plates ranging from $6 to $25.

Opening dishes include black truffle tart flambee with aged Gruyere; octopus with habanada pepper (a sweeter cousin of the habanero), squash blossom and preserved green almond; and salmon chicharron with black lime, avocado kosho (a condiment) and cilantro.

Not exactly deli fare.

“We want to offer more unique things you can't buy anywhere else. We aren't here to win the Napa Valley burger wars,” Tessier said.

Under-study will focus on specialized offerings, including truffles, caviar and unique cuts of meat offered at the restaurant. Tessier and Justin Williams, Press director of operations, are collaborating on the opening and want the space to serve as “a place of discovery” where you can grab a cup of coffee and a pastry in the morning, stop for lunch while wine tasting, or pick up meat or fish for a special dinner.

Press, which boasts one Michelin star, is a top dining destination in Napa, with refined tasting menus featuring dishes like white asparagus, Dungeness crab rice porridge and Wagyu steaks. In 2024, Press was recognized as a “50 Best Discovery” by the World's 50 Best Restaurants.

Tessier said he's eyed the adjacent marketplace at 607 St. Helena Highway for years as a testing ground, exhibition kitchen, classroom and marketplace. The counter-service operation — ordering at the counter rather than at the table — is a curious choice for the high-low cafe dishes, but that's part of the experience.

“This is inspired by European-style cafes, which are inspired by the seasons and creativity of the chefs. We want this to be a playground of exploration and learning for the team with a more accessible price point,” Williams said.

Vincent Morrow, Press’ wine director, will curate a by-the-glass and bottle selection of wines, coffee, espresso, teas, seasonal cocktails and beer. Press owner Samantha Rudd, of Rudd Estate wines, is also involved in the project.

Want to get a sneak peek at some of the dishes? Tessier and Williams will test drive their Stracciatella “Éclair” (fermented pepper, Persian cucumber, Tenbrink strawberries), pea and truffle tart with guanciale, lobster corn dog with caviar, as well as the salmon skin chicharron at BottleRock in May.

The Napa Valley Museum of Art & Culture will share the space, presenting exhibitions by iconic artists who explore significant historical and cultural movements.