There’s plenty of good going on this week in Napa County.

Ribbon cutting and award recognitions celebrate the businesses and unveil exciting good things coming to the county.

Here is your weekly dose of positivity.

San Francisco SPCA recognizes Napa winery

Migration Winery in Napa received a Pet-Friendly Business Award from the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

In honor of the nonprofit’s 155th year, the organization launched an award program for pet-friendly businesses in the North Bay.

Of the four establishments considered in the bar category, Migration Winery was joined by Barebottle Brewing Co. and Harmonic Brewing in San Francisco, s well as Ounces Outdoors in San Rafael.

The Napa winery was elected winner for its genuine consideration of customers and their furry friends.

The business, which opened in 2021, has catered to not only Napa Valley residents and tourists, but also local pets.

Following the pandemic, adoption rates have increased as well as remote working conditions and dog-friendly work environments.

Josh Hixon, senior manager of hospitality and retail sales at Migration, said the business fosters an inviting environment for people and their pets.

Guests can enjoy a variety of delicious wines and snacks, but there’s something for pets, too: While their owners sip, dogs can snack on “barkuterie boards.”

Hixon discovered the benefits of having a little something for everyone when he worked at the company’s sister winery, Paradox, which also was pet-friendly.

He worked with the marketing team to come up with a logo of a dog cookie in an effort to enhance the Paradox experience.

“Just something kind of exciting for people who would visit with their pups,” Hixon said. “We could send them off with a cookie or something they could enjoy during their time here with us.”

Once Migration opened its doors, Hixon knew he wanted to continue to nurture a pet-friendly environment for guests and employees.

“It was something that while everyone was having their wine tasting experience, their pup could kind of join in a small way,” Hixon said. The giveaway treat eventually became the main focus, with the creation of the barkuterie boards.

Barkuterie boards include a Migration biscuit, duck sausage — fittingly so, as the winery is a Duckhorn property — and other treats.

“Now, in our second year of being open, we decided to partner with a local dog cookie company who was able to make these beautiful frosted bone cookies,” Hixon said.

Migration now focuses on making personalized cookies for dogs, taking down names when owners make reservations and creating specialized boards for incoming pets.

“We definitely still have people coming in without pups. But then they realize, ‘Oh, I could have brought my dog,’” Hixon said. “So I want to say upwards of about 50% of visitation bring dogs.”

Hixon found people were searching for a specific type of experience, one he is able to provide at Migration.

“I think it kind of stems back to elements of the pandemic,” Hixon said. “Everyone sheltering in place, working from home and not only getting closer to pets that they had but maybe adopting other pets as well.”

The senior manager hoped to provide a space where guests could feel comfortable bringing their animals along.

“Where you can bring your best friend,” Hixon said, referring to pet companions. “When you want to go out and do your fun things and not have to leave them at home.”

Catering to pets as well as people has really opened up business for the company.

“It’s definitely opened up a market of people that I don’t think we would have seen otherwise,” Hixon said.

Hundreds of Bay Area businesses were nominated, and the finalists and winners were determined based on the public’s votes.

Winners of the SF SPCA Awards will receive a special award winner designation for their location and will be recognized throughout the SF SPCA’s 155th anniversary celebrations.

“The six winners of the inaugural SF SPCA Awards are standout favorites among our furry friends and their companions,” said Jennifer Scarlett, CEO of SF SPCA.

“The businesses honored are perfect destinations for any animal lover, as each helps to improve and celebrate the well-being of pets and their guardians in unique ways.”

The Duckhorn portfolio includes nine other businesses, and Paradox and Migration are its only pet-friendly spots in the county.

You can catch Hixon and his very own pup, Thor, at the winery in Napa, 1451 Stanly Lane. Migration is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

American Canyon’s first all-inclusive playground

On Aug. 9, American Canyon’s first-ever all-inclusive playground was unveiled, welcoming children of all abilities to Northampton Park.