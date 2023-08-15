Good things happening: Pet-friendly winery lauded for its accommodations; Napa unveils all-inclusive playground

Here’s your weekly dose of feel-good news from Napa County.|
EMMA MOLLOY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 15, 2023, 12:47PM
Updated 59 minutes ago

There’s plenty of good going on this week in Napa County.

Ribbon cutting and award recognitions celebrate the businesses and unveil exciting good things coming to the county.

Here is your weekly dose of positivity.

San Francisco SPCA recognizes Napa winery

Migration Winery in Napa received a Pet-Friendly Business Award from the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

In honor of the nonprofit’s 155th year, the organization launched an award program for pet-friendly businesses in the North Bay.

Of the four establishments considered in the bar category, Migration Winery was joined by Barebottle Brewing Co. and Harmonic Brewing in San Francisco, s well as Ounces Outdoors in San Rafael.

The Napa winery was elected winner for its genuine consideration of customers and their furry friends.

The business, which opened in 2021, has catered to not only Napa Valley residents and tourists, but also local pets.

Following the pandemic, adoption rates have increased as well as remote working conditions and dog-friendly work environments.

Josh Hixon, senior manager of hospitality and retail sales at Migration, said the business fosters an inviting environment for people and their pets.

Guests can enjoy a variety of delicious wines and snacks, but there’s something for pets, too: While their owners sip, dogs can snack on “barkuterie boards.”

Hixon discovered the benefits of having a little something for everyone when he worked at the company’s sister winery, Paradox, which also was pet-friendly.

He worked with the marketing team to come up with a logo of a dog cookie in an effort to enhance the Paradox experience.

“Just something kind of exciting for people who would visit with their pups,” Hixon said. “We could send them off with a cookie or something they could enjoy during their time here with us.”

Once Migration opened its doors, Hixon knew he wanted to continue to nurture a pet-friendly environment for guests and employees.

“It was something that while everyone was having their wine tasting experience, their pup could kind of join in a small way,” Hixon said. The giveaway treat eventually became the main focus, with the creation of the barkuterie boards.

Barkuterie boards include a Migration biscuit, duck sausage — fittingly so, as the winery is a Duckhorn property — and other treats.

“Now, in our second year of being open, we decided to partner with a local dog cookie company who was able to make these beautiful frosted bone cookies,” Hixon said.

Migration now focuses on making personalized cookies for dogs, taking down names when owners make reservations and creating specialized boards for incoming pets.

“We definitely still have people coming in without pups. But then they realize, ‘Oh, I could have brought my dog,’” Hixon said. “So I want to say upwards of about 50% of visitation bring dogs.”

Hixon found people were searching for a specific type of experience, one he is able to provide at Migration.

“I think it kind of stems back to elements of the pandemic,” Hixon said. “Everyone sheltering in place, working from home and not only getting closer to pets that they had but maybe adopting other pets as well.”

The senior manager hoped to provide a space where guests could feel comfortable bringing their animals along.

“Where you can bring your best friend,” Hixon said, referring to pet companions. “When you want to go out and do your fun things and not have to leave them at home.”

Catering to pets as well as people has really opened up business for the company.

“It’s definitely opened up a market of people that I don’t think we would have seen otherwise,” Hixon said.

Hundreds of Bay Area businesses were nominated, and the finalists and winners were determined based on the public’s votes.

Winners of the SF SPCA Awards will receive a special award winner designation for their location and will be recognized throughout the SF SPCA’s 155th anniversary celebrations.

“The six winners of the inaugural SF SPCA Awards are standout favorites among our furry friends and their companions,” said Jennifer Scarlett, CEO of SF SPCA.

“The businesses honored are perfect destinations for any animal lover, as each helps to improve and celebrate the well-being of pets and their guardians in unique ways.”

The Duckhorn portfolio includes nine other businesses, and Paradox and Migration are its only pet-friendly spots in the county.

You can catch Hixon and his very own pup, Thor, at the winery in Napa, 1451 Stanly Lane. Migration is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

American Canyon’s first all-inclusive playground

On Aug. 9, American Canyon’s first-ever all-inclusive playground was unveiled, welcoming children of all abilities to Northampton Park.

The all-inclusive park is the county’s first providing play for all in the Napa area.

The unveiling included an official ribbon-cutting and was followed by activities for the “Meet Me in the Street” event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.

The city’s mission to provide an inclusive space for children of all abilities will be fulfilled with the opening of the park.

The city received $177,912 from the 2018 Parks Bond Act Per Capita Grant, which was equally divided to fund three parks: Northampton, Via Bellagio and Linwood.

The Northampton project cost $342,000 and is the city’s effort to provide a safe and inviting space to local children.

“Northampton Park was completely envisioned with the help of our community members,” said Alexandra Ikeda, the city’s parks and recreation director.

Ikeda said the city expanded the playground’s footprint to create an all-access universal play experience.

Through unique features such as three sets of wheelchair-accessible ramps, a slide with a transfer platform, and music and sensory panels throughout, children with special needs will be accommodated and kept safe as they enjoy the play spaces.

The city also added a Universal Whirl, a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round. The wood-chip surface was replaced with pour-in-place, ideal for all-mobility access.

When developing the park, the city focused on five fundamentals of play for all.

Goals included providing multi-sensory play experiences, encouraging all children to play, bringing greater accessibility for all, ensuring children are not overwhelmed, and creating a welcoming social environment.

The city of American Canyon also included many types of social play: solitary, cooperative, parallel, onlooker and associative.

The park equipment is adaptive and specially designed to accommodate children with physical disabilities. With the accommodating structures, all children can feel supported and included.

The sensory zones are inclusive spots encouraging children to engage in their senses, which promotes cognitive development and sensory exploration.

Northampton’s playground also has wheelchair-accessible flooring. These surfaces enable easy movement for those who use mobility aids.

“We are elated to witness the opening of this inclusive playground, which will undoubtedly create a more vibrant and accepting space for all children to play and thrive together,” American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia said.

The updated park exemplifies American Canyon’s effort to be an inclusive and caring community.

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.

