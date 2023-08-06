You’ve likely heard of the popular Model Bakery and may have been to St. Helena’s Bale Grist Mill state park.

But I bet you don’t know what these historical places have in common.

His name is Martin Podell, and he has worked full-time for the past 11 years as the head baker at Model Bakery’s second location in the Oxbow Public Market.

Model Bakery originally opened in 1903 on Main Street in St. Helena. Owner and operator Karen Mitchell has owned the bakery for nearly 30 years.

The second location, where Podell works, opened in 2008.

Despite its name, Model Bakery is no average bakery, and Podell is no ordinary baker. The innovative bread-maker is up to something unique in the kitchen.

For his recipes, Podell uses fresh, hand-milled grain he mills on premise. It’s a process, he said, that “allows me to live the farmer life.”

While in St. Helena one weekend, he visited the Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park.

As he watched California’s only working water mill process grain, he was intrigued.

“I thought it was awesome. I was interested in the history and the mechanical side of it,” Podell said.

He spoke to Jordan Jason, a park steward, who introduced him to one of the millers. “I told him I want to learn more, I want to learn how to run it.”

Shortly after, the baker started work as a part-time tour guide and miller.

More than just grapes

The park is the site of a historic mill and 36-foot waterwheel that was built in 1846.

Once the center of social activity for those who lived in Napa Valley, the mill was where people ground corn and wheat into meal and flour.

Dr. Edward Turner Bale received the property in a land grant and lived nearby until his death in 1849. The mill was active through the early 1900s.

The site is now a protected state historic landmark that has been partially restored. It connects to the Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, and both are open to the public for tours, hiking and camping.

With the help of the park and support of Model Bakery, Podell was able to expand his craft and explore his interest in grain and flour.

He admitted he never gets tired of the stuff.

“On the outside it looks very repetitive, which it is, but when you’re actually doing it there’s a lot of intricacies that keep it interesting,” Podell said.

The bread enthusiast is not only passionate about his grain but also where it comes from.

“I’m trying to do it with the mindset of being local,” he said. “I’m biased because I’m a baker, but there are a lot of cool things being grown other than grapes in these two counties.”

Celebrating local products

Podell uses product from Farmer Mai, a local farmer who grows nutritious and culturally appropriate food by using environmentally beneficial methods.

Mai grows a number of wheat, rye and spelt strains on their farms, one of which is in Sebastopol in Sonoma County.

“By using product from Farmer Mai and some of the other local companies and streams of product, it feels like we’re celebrating what’s going on in Napa and Sonoma counties,” Podell said.

Model Bakery’s popular Sebastopol Field Blend loaf is made with grain from Mai. The blend is what began Podell’s in-house and fresh milling project.

At the time, he was making a lot of naturally fermented sourdough loaves.

“Basically, I want naturally fermented and organic; let the flour — let the grains do the speaking,” Podell said. “I’m not a big fan of putting a bunch of stuff in the bread. Let the bread be what it is so it can stand alone.”

Another popular loaf is Podell’s Wild Horse Seeded Sourdough, a bread that takes over 24 hours to make. For some time, the baker was naming breads after hills in Napa.

“It’s all been very quick. The whole process has been organic, transitional, everything’s falling together,” Podell said. “It’s been a lot of fun and the bakery has allowed it to happen.”

As someone who has worked in production his entire career, Podell found himself enjoying the engaging aspects of working at the mill. He gets to connect and network with people who share similar interests.

“I’m still learning through all of this. New stuff with my baking career, through meeting people who help me come up with ideas at the mill and from suppliers,” Podell said.

A few months back, Podell was using a model called Mockmill to grind his grain.

Designed by a German man who wanted to mill his morning oats more efficiently, the model was not sufficient for the wear and tear it was facing at the bakery.

“That mill got me going, but it was unable to keep up,” Podell said. “The real straw that broke the camel’s back was milling the blue hominy. I thought it was going to explode.”

Podell was introduced to an upgraded model, the Meadows Mill, by one of the guys at the park.

He said he is finishing up the rest of the bakery’s stock of local pre-milled grain from supplier Rancho Gordo. Once the bag is empty, he said, he plans to only mill in-house.

“All of our whole-grain flour at the bakery is going to be milled fresh, which I think is awesome,” he said.

Making a connection

Podell is grateful to Model Bakery for supporting him as he dives deeper into his interests and also expands product development.

“I kind of come up with these hair-brained ideas and they say, ‘OK, go get it done.’”

Podell previously worked in fine dining before making the shift to baking. After his previous place of work took a direction he didn’t agree with, he opted for a change.

“I called the restaurant’s bread rep when I was doing my order, and asked if they needed any help,” Podell said. “They said, ‘Yeah, we do!’ So they hired me to run their operation, and that’s how I made the jump.”

You can catch Podell busy in the kitchen at Model Bakery in downtown Napa (644 First St.), or you may find him some weekends at the Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park (3369 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena).

“Everything that I’m talking about and doing, I’m doing because I enjoy it,” he said. “None of it is a hassle or a burden.”

Podell is proud to be supporting local businesses and meeting interesting people along the way.

“People have lost their connection to where their food comes from and how it gets there,” he said. “I think it’s important and interesting to get that information out there, because a lot of folks, they just don’t know.”

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.