What: Napa Valley’s 31st Annual Hands Across the Valley benefit event

The annual benefit for Napa Valley’s safety-net food programs will return this month at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena.

Hands Across the Valley has raised millions of dollars in its pursuit of ending hunger in the community, with a fundraiser with proceeds going to the Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, The Table, Feeding it Forward, Molly’s Angels and others.

Local chefs, vintners, celebrities and community members will join together to support the Napa County organizations from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 16.

In addition to tastings from noted Napa Valley chefs, restaurateurs and winemakers, the event includes silent and live auctions, along with a dance party featuring music from popular Bay Area band the Time Bandits.

This year’s host is Bay Area actor and comedian Bob Sarlatte, along with former KTVU Sports Director Mark Ibanez and surprise celebrity guests.

KCBS Radio’s Liam Mayclem will lead the live auction.

General admission tickets cost $500 and include a walk-around tasting experience and admission to silent and live auctions.

VIP sponsor tables of 10 begin at $5,000 and include the tasting and auctions, as well as a seated VIP dinner by chef Elaine Bell.

