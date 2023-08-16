Hearing on new iteration of Mayacamas charter school set for Aug. 30

Though the Mayacamas Charter Middle School is currently under a legal threat of being shut down, a vote on a new iteration of the school could open it — or keep it open — under a different context and a slightly different name.

The Napa County Office of Education board is scheduled to vote on a countywide benefit charter petition for the Mayacamas Countywide Middle School at a special meeting Aug. 30, the county office announced Tuesday night.

The county office received the petition from the Napa Foundation for Options in Education on Aug. 11 and subsequently reviewed it. As of Tuesday night, the office is recommending approval of the petition on the condition that 25 items be incorporated into a Memorandum of Understanding before the school opens, unless the board “finds that denial based on criterion 7 (‘Any other basis that the county board of education finds justifies the denial of the petition” is justified.)”

Those include documentation of programmatic aspects of the school that would be changed from the current iteration — such as a Pacific Union College partnership — and other requests for clarifications and documentation, along with several fiscal items.

The special meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Napa County Office of Education board room at 2121 Imola Ave. The public may also attend the meeting virtually.