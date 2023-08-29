Highest-paying jobs in Napa that don't require a college degree

Stacker ranked the jobs in Napa using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.|
STACKER
College isn't for everyone—despite what today's youth may hear from the adults in their lives.

From the moment they arrive freshman year, today's high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches.

While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students' future careers, it's not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

The median wage for high school diploma recipients is about $809 a week—higher than those without a diploma ($626), but well below the median for bachelor's degree holders ($1,334). But many jobs without college degree requirements still pay decent wages. Some even pay better than jobs reserved for degree earners.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Napa that don't require higher education. Professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Napa that don't require a college degree.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

#50. First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors

- Median annual wage: $58,680
- Median hourly wage: $28.21
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 260 people (3.49 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#49. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

- Median annual wage: $58,980
- Median hourly wage: $28.36
- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Total employment: 120 people (1.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#48. Postal service clerks

- Median annual wage: $59,130
- Median hourly wage: $28.43
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 30 people (0.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#47. Cement masons and concrete finishers

- Median annual wage: $59,620
- Median hourly wage: $28.66
- Education required: No formal educational credential
- Total employment: 120 people (1.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#46. Automotive service technicians and mechanics

- Median annual wage: $60,110
- Median hourly wage: $28.90
- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Total employment: 210 people (2.81 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#45. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

- Median annual wage: $60,270
- Median hourly wage: $28.98
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 120 people (1.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#44. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

- Median annual wage: $60,950
- Median hourly wage: $29.30
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 330 people (4.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#43. Separating, filtering, clarifying, precipitating, and still machine setters, operators, and tenders

- Median annual wage: $61,260
- Median hourly wage: $29.45
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 1,170 people (15.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#42. Electricians

- Median annual wage: $61,490
- Median hourly wage: $29.56
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 200 people (2.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#41. Library technicians

- Median annual wage: $61,600
- Median hourly wage: $29.62
- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Total employment: 60 people (0.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#40. Refuse and recyclable material collectors

- Median annual wage: $61,850
- Median hourly wage: $29.74
- Education required: No formal educational credential
- Total employment: 100 people (1.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#39. Automotive body and related repairers

- Median annual wage: $62,300
- Median hourly wage: $29.95
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 50 people (0.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#38. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

- Median annual wage: $62,400
- Median hourly wage: $30.00
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 90 people (1.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#37. Insurance sales agents

- Median annual wage: $62,950
- Median hourly wage: $30.26
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 110 people (1.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#36. First-line supervisors of security workers

- Median annual wage: $63,270
- Median hourly wage: $30.42
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 30 people (0.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#35. Medical equipment preparers

- Median annual wage: $63,490
- Median hourly wage: $30.52
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 30 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#34. Lodging managers

- Median annual wage: $63,690
- Median hourly wage: $30.62
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 80 people (1.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#33. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

- Median annual wage: $63,980
- Median hourly wage: $30.76
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 50 people (0.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#32. Tile and stone setters

- Median annual wage: $64,170
- Median hourly wage: $30.85
- Education required: No formal educational credential
- Total employment: 30 people (0.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#31. Industrial machinery mechanics

- Median annual wage: $66,080
- Median hourly wage: $31.77
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 200 people (2.69 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#30. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

- Median annual wage: $66,710
- Median hourly wage: $32.07
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 40 people (0.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#29. Highway maintenance workers

- Median annual wage: $66,840
- Median hourly wage: $32.13
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 40 people (0.57 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#28. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

- Median annual wage: $68,040
- Median hourly wage: $32.71
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 600 people (8.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#27. Carpenters

- Median annual wage: $69,230
- Median hourly wage: $33.29
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 900 people (12.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#26. Eligibility interviewers, government programs

- Median annual wage: $69,470
- Median hourly wage: $33.40
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 70 people (0.93 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#25. Drywall and ceiling tile installers

- Median annual wage: $70,450
- Median hourly wage: $33.87
- Education required: No formal educational credential
- Total employment: 60 people (0.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#24. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

- Median annual wage: $71,880
- Median hourly wage: $34.56
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 280 people (3.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#23. Chefs and head cooks

- Median annual wage: $72,240
- Median hourly wage: $34.73
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 220 people (2.97 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#22. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

- Median annual wage: $72,330
- Median hourly wage: $34.78
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 90 people (1.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#21. Glaziers

- Median annual wage: $73,390
- Median hourly wage: $35.28
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 30 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#20. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

- Median annual wage: $73,470
- Median hourly wage: $35.32
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 60 people (0.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#19. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

- Median annual wage: $74,330
- Median hourly wage: $35.74
- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Total employment: 310 people (4.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#18. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

- Median annual wage: $74,960
- Median hourly wage: $36.04
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 130 people (1.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

#17. Food service managers

- Median annual wage: $76,210
- Median hourly wage: $36.64
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 230 people (3.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#16. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

- Median annual wage: $76,590
- Median hourly wage: $36.82
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 130 people (1.74 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#15. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

- Median annual wage: $78,270
- Median hourly wage: $37.63
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 50 people (0.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#14. Psychiatric technicians

- Median annual wage: $78,800
- Median hourly wage: $37.88
- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Total employment: 610 people (8.27 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#13. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

- Median annual wage: $78,900
- Median hourly wage: $37.93
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 130 people (1.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#12. Surgical technologists

- Median annual wage: $79,150
- Median hourly wage: $38.05
- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Total employment: 40 people (0.49 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#11. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

- Median annual wage: $79,350
- Median hourly wage: $38.15
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 200 people (2.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#10. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

- Median annual wage: $79,740
- Median hourly wage: $38.34
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 950 people (12.87 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#9. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

- Median annual wage: $80,390
- Median hourly wage: $38.65
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 320 people (4.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#8. Community health workers

- Median annual wage: $82,620
- Median hourly wage: $39.72
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 60 people (0.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training

#7. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

- Median annual wage: $85,900
- Median hourly wage: $41.30
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 330 people (4.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#6. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

- Median annual wage: $97,240
- Median hourly wage: $46.75
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 210 people (2.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#5. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

- Median annual wage: $103,020
- Median hourly wage: $49.53
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 50 people (0.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training

#4. Construction and building inspectors

- Median annual wage: $105,500
- Median hourly wage: $50.72
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 30 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

- Median annual wage: $115,740
- Median hourly wage: $55.64
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 130 people (1.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#2. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

- Median annual wage: $118,650
- Median hourly wage: $57.04
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 80 people (1.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None

#1. Police and sheriff's patrol officers

- Median annual wage: $120,940
- Median hourly wage: $58.15
- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent
- Total employment: 270 people (3.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training

