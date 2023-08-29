College isn't for everyone—despite what today's youth may hear from the adults in their lives.

From the moment they arrive freshman year, today's high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches.

While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students' future careers, it's not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

The median wage for high school diploma recipients is about $809 a week—higher than those without a diploma ($626), but well below the median for bachelor's degree holders ($1,334). But many jobs without college degree requirements still pay decent wages. Some even pay better than jobs reserved for degree earners.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Napa that don't require higher education. Professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs are ranked by their annual median salaries as of May 2022.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Napa that don't require a college degree.

#50. First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors

- Median annual wage: $58,680

- Median hourly wage: $28.21

- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

- Total employment: 260 people (3.49 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None



#49. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

- Median annual wage: $58,980

- Median hourly wage: $28.36

- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Total employment: 120 people (1.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Long-term on-the-job training



#48. Postal service clerks

- Median annual wage: $59,130

- Median hourly wage: $28.43

- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

- Total employment: 30 people (0.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training



#47. Cement masons and concrete finishers

- Median annual wage: $59,620

- Median hourly wage: $28.66

- Education required: No formal educational credential

- Total employment: 120 people (1.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training



#46. Automotive service technicians and mechanics

- Median annual wage: $60,110

- Median hourly wage: $28.90

- Education required: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Total employment: 210 people (2.81 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Short-term on-the-job training



#45. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

- Median annual wage: $60,270

- Median hourly wage: $28.98

- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

- Total employment: 120 people (1.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training



#44. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

- Median annual wage: $60,950

- Median hourly wage: $29.30

- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

- Total employment: 330 people (4.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: None



#43. Separating, filtering, clarifying, precipitating, and still machine setters, operators, and tenders

- Median annual wage: $61,260

- Median hourly wage: $29.45

- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

- Total employment: 1,170 people (15.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Moderate-term on-the-job training



#42. Electricians

- Median annual wage: $61,490

- Median hourly wage: $29.56

- Education required: High school diploma or equivalent

- Total employment: 200 people (2.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

- Required on-the-job training to attain competency: Apprenticeship

