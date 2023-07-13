Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Napa, according to Yelp

Barbecue, also known as BBQ for short, has captivated the taste buds of millions of people across the world; its smell, a quintessential part of backyard parties and long, lazy holiday weekends. This cooking method involves slow cooking and smoking meat over an open flame or heat source. Beyond the slab of baby back ribs and brisket that we're probably familiar with, barbecue has a long history dating back centuries and is rooted in various cultures.

The earliest origins of barbecue can be traced back to the Taino people, who were Indigenous to the Caribbean. By the 19th century, the technique became widespread in the American South, primarily using pork. Taino people didn't use the word barbecue. Instead, this method of cooking food over a raised wooden grate was referred to as barbacoa.

As time passed, techniques and flavors evolved as a result of colonization, globalization, and advancements in technology. Today, barbecue has become a beloved food all over the world. In the United States, there are four distinct styles: Memphis, North Carolina, Kansas City, and Texas BBQ. Memphis is renowned for pulled pork; North Carolina for smoked pork infused in vinegar sauce; Kansas City for dry-rubbed meats, and Texas for grilled brisket.

No matter the style, however, barbecue can be enjoyed anywhere, but if you're specifically looking for the best places to enjoy the savory and mouthwatering delights, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Napa using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#11. Dickey's Barbecue Pit

- Rating: 3.0/5 (104 reviews)

- Address: 1335 W Imola Dr Napa, CA 94558

- Categories: Barbecue, American (Traditional), Chicken Wings

- Read more on Yelp

#10. Smokey's & the Oyster Guy

- Rating: 3.5/5 (31 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 386 Soscol Ave Napa, CA 94559

- Categories: Food Trucks, Caterers, Barbecue

- Read more on Yelp

#9. South Yard

- Rating: 3.5/5 (8 reviews)

- Address: 3425 Solano Ave Napa, CA 94558

- Categories: Barbecue, Gastropubs

- Read more on Yelp

#8. The Q Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 3.5/5 (590 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1313 Main St Napa, CA 94559

- Categories: Barbecue, American (New), Wine Bars

- Read more on Yelp

#7. North Napa BBQ

- Rating: 4.0/5 (36 reviews)

- Address: 4084 Byway E Napa, CA 94558

- Categories: Barbecue, Burgers, Hot Dogs

- Read more on Yelp

#6. Stanly Lane Smokehouse

- Rating: 4.0/5 (175 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3100 Golden Gate Dr Napa, CA 94558

- Categories: Delis, Barbecue, Sandwiches

- Read more on Yelp

#5. Red Rock Cafe & Back Door BBQ

- Rating: 4.0/5 (403 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 1010 Lincoln Ave Napa, CA 94558

- Categories: Barbecue, Burgers, American (Traditional)

- Read more on Yelp

#4. Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin' BBQ

- Rating: 4.0/5 (1740 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 975 1st St Napa, CA 94559

- Categories: Beer, Wine & Spirits, Barbecue, Wine Bars

- Read more on Yelp

#3. Great American Grill

- Rating: 4.5/5 (5 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 3585 Solano Ave Napa, CA 94558

- Categories: American (New), Barbecue

- Read more on Yelp

#2. Sticky Business Barbeque

- Rating: 4.5/5 (14 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 195 Gasser Drive Napa, CA 94558

- Categories: Barbecue

- Read more on Yelp

#1. Deep Smoke Napa

- Rating: 5.0/5 (7 reviews)

- Address: Napa, CA 94581

- Categories: Food Trucks, Caterers, Barbecue

- Read more on Yelp