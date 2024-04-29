Homelessness in Napa County has decreased, according to the latest data.

A one-day point-in-time count taken Jan. 25 shows 415 people were experiencing homelessness, representing an 18% decrease from the previous year, according to a news release Monday.

The decrease was expected, officials said, amid efforts to add local housing options.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires all counties to conduct a count every other year. Napa County carries out its count each year.

The agency uses the collected data to help allocate funding for homelessness programs across the nation.

“This decline is particularly noteworthy, as it marks a concerted effort to address the structural factors contributing to homelessness in the region,” said the news release. “This decrease also returns the Napa County community to numbers below what existed before the COVID-19 pandemic.”

This year’s count found the number of people sleeping in emergency shelters increased by 34% compared to 2023, demonstrating an expansion in shelter capacity. The number of unsheltered homeless residents dropped 42%, according to the release.

However, there was an increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness for the first time, which “underscores the ongoing challenges posed by economic and housing market conditions in Napa County.”

“While challenges persist, the data from the 2024 PIT Count demonstrate tangible progress and offer hope for continued improvement in the years to come,” the news release says.

Last year’s count showed a slight rise in local homelessness — 506 people from 494 people in 2022.

A report detailing demographic and other information on the point-in-time count will be presented at a joint Napa City Council and Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting at 2:30 p.m. May 21 in the council chambers at 955 School St. in Napa, the press release says.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.