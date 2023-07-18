How are Napa organizations using federal pandemic relief funds?

In February, the city of Napa awarded a chunk of its roughly $15 million in federal pandemic relief funds to local community organizations. Now that the dollars have rolled in, here’s a bit about how some of the recipients will put the money to work.

NEWS, Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse Services, received $100,000, one of the larger grants. The organization has provided emergency shelter, counseling, training, court assistance and other support in Napa County for more than 40 years.

The grant will go to NEWS’ housing program. Specifically, one portion will fund subsidies that could cover a few months of rent, a deposit or other rental assistance for survivors of domestic violence. The other part will go toward staff who do case management for victims transitioning from a shelter or in a housing emergency.

“For people who are in a situation where they’re trying to leave a really unhealthy relationship or something that’s dangerous, if they don’t have housing as a resource it’s often why they get stuck in those relationships and why they don’t feel like there are any other options,” said Karen Calhoun, marketing and communications director for NEWS.

While NEWS has been pretty successful in sustaining funding, “it does ebb and flow,” she told me. “We feel really pretty proud of the success that we’ve had, but it’s not easy.”

NEWS is one of 21 organizations to receive between $10,000 and $185,000 of the $1.125 million pot available through Napa’s Community Recovery Bank, established to distribute grants for community recovery from the coronavirus fallout.

When decisions were being made by officials about how to use the federal funds, “one of the things we heard loud and clear was that they wanted that direct community benefit — dollars in the hands of those most affected,” said Napa Assistant City Manager Liz Habkirk.

Through a survey last year, residents ranked homelessness, housing assistance and child care support as top priorities. Ultimately, a review panel had to pare down applications from almost 80 nonprofits and small businesses with financial requests exceeding $9 million. No applicant got their full desired amount, according to Habkirk.

“Obviously there was a huge need there,” she said.

All of Teacher Resource Center of the North Bay’s fundraising came to a “screeching halt” in 2020, Executive Director Courtney Garcia said, which is why the $10,000 received is “huge,” she told me.

The organization provides free classroom supplies, including everything from furniture and printers to books, backpacks and pencils, for teachers in Napa County as well as Solano County and Petaluma. In the 2022-2023 school year, 377 teachers signed up for the two annual shopping events they host near the beginning of each school year and after winter break.

It’s a mostly volunteer-run operation with only one paid employee getting a small stipend. Volunteering dropped off in the pandemic and they lost a major source of donations when live events stopped.

“Even a little money can go a long way,” said Garcia, who worked as a teacher in Napa Valley for 15 years and now teaches middle school English in Petaluma.

The majority of the funds from the city will go to covering rental space as well as freight costs for getting supplies to their facility.

For its part, the Napa County Bicycle Coalition is using its $15,000 grant to continue the Safe Routes to School program, which teaches bike and traffic safety, hosts bike-to-school days and community rides and leads other efforts to boost walking and riding.

The program’s previous grant funding ended while they are still working on securing continued support, so the money from the city filled an important gap.

“We would have had a service interruption, and we are already a small organization that dealt with so many service interruptions because of COVID,” said Kara Vernor, executive director of Napa County Bicycle Coalition.

“It's really been key in continuing the momentum and continuity that we've already had to work hard to rebuild...We hope that this boost that this grant gives us in turn boosts the community. That’s our goal.”

Napa prioritized discreet projects with the potential for lasting impact since the funding won’t be ongoing, Habkirk said. Feeding it Forward, focused on reducing food waste and hunger in Napa County, received $125,000 that will go to a kitchen remodel and ideally increase how much food the organization can provide long-term.

Each organization will be required to provide quarterly reports to the city on spending and outcomes with the first due in September. They’ll have until December 2024 to use the money or face refunding what’s left.

As an example, the Solano Napa Development Center, which is using its grant to provide landscaping businesses with rebates on electric leaf-blowers, will track and report how many rebates are given.

Habkirk told me the plan is to return to the city council to report out on funding impacts.

