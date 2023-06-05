How gas prices have changed in Napa in the last week

Gas stations are sparing travelers from the summertime swings in prices seen a year ago when gas was more than a full dollar higher per gallon.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.55 on average Monday, June 5, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Napa, CA metro area using data from AAA.

Prices have been stuck around $3.50 on average coming into the summer months as domestic production and supply keep prices down. Demand has also fallen in recent weeks as Americans worry a recession could arrive sometime in the second half of the year.

Napa by the numbers

- Current gas price: $5.04

--- California average: $4.87

- 1-week change: +$0.04 (+0.8%)

- 1-year change: -$1.54 (-23.5%)

- Record high gas price: $6.64 (6/9/22)



- Current diesel price: $5.49

- 1-week change: +$0.05 (0.9%)

- 1-year change: $-1.44 (-20.7%)

- Record high diesel price: $7.17 (6/18/22)



Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.23

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.17

#3. Napa, CA: $5.04



Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Hattiesburg, MS: $2.93

#2. Jackson, MS: $2.94

#3. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula, MS: $2.95

