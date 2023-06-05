How gas prices have changed in Napa in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Napa using data from AAA.|
STACKER
June 5, 2023, 4:37PM

Gas stations are sparing travelers from the summertime swings in prices seen a year ago when gas was more than a full dollar higher per gallon.

A gallon of regular gas was $3.55 on average Monday, June 5, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Napa, CA metro area using data from AAA.

Prices have been stuck around $3.50 on average coming into the summer months as domestic production and supply keep prices down. Demand has also fallen in recent weeks as Americans worry a recession could arrive sometime in the second half of the year.

Napa by the numbers
- Current gas price: $5.04
--- California average: $4.87
- 1-week change: +$0.04 (+0.8%)
- 1-year change: -$1.54 (-23.5%)
- Record high gas price: $6.64 (6/9/22)

- Current diesel price: $5.49
- 1-week change: +$0.05 (0.9%)
- 1-year change: $-1.44 (-20.7%)
- Record high diesel price: $7.17 (6/18/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.23
#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.17
#3. Napa, CA: $5.04

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Hattiesburg, MS: $2.93
#2. Jackson, MS: $2.94
#3. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula, MS: $2.95

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.