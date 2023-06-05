How gas prices have changed in Napa in the last week
Gas stations are sparing travelers from the summertime swings in prices seen a year ago when gas was more than a full dollar higher per gallon.
A gallon of regular gas was $3.55 on average Monday, June 5, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Napa, CA metro area using data from AAA.
Prices have been stuck around $3.50 on average coming into the summer months as domestic production and supply keep prices down. Demand has also fallen in recent weeks as Americans worry a recession could arrive sometime in the second half of the year.
Napa by the numbers
- Current gas price: $5.04
--- California average: $4.87
- 1-week change: +$0.04 (+0.8%)
- 1-year change: -$1.54 (-23.5%)
- Record high gas price: $6.64 (6/9/22)
- Current diesel price: $5.49
- 1-week change: +$0.05 (0.9%)
- 1-year change: $-1.44 (-20.7%)
- Record high diesel price: $7.17 (6/18/22)
Metros with the most expensive gas
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI: $5.23
#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $5.17
#3. Napa, CA: $5.04
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Hattiesburg, MS: $2.93
#2. Jackson, MS: $2.94
#3. Biloxi-Gulfport-Pascagoula, MS: $2.95
