Invasive oak pest prompts continuing state of emergency in Napa County

The Mediterranean oak borer, a small brown beetle that bores through trees and is invasive to California, remains a major threat to local oak trees.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors recently acknowledged the persistent threat of the beetle by continuing a state of emergency due to pervasive tree mortality, first established Sept. 13, 2022.

That action, approved by the board last week, followed a Sept. 5 letter from the county to U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, seeking federal support in managing the beetle.

A state of emergency was proclaimed after Cal Fire conducted an aerial study of Napa and Lake counties in December 2021 and January 2022 that revealed “widespread conifer mortality” connected to California’s now-faded drought, and additional tree mortality because of the beetles, according to a staff report.

The fire and drought-stressed conifers are ideal places for the beetle population to grow, the report states.

Dead and dying trees then present a substantial risk in fueling wildfires, according to the county.

Napa County Agricultural Commissioner Tracy Cleveland said the beetles attack and tunnel into dead or dying trees, specifically oaks. They carry a fungus that serves as food for the adult beetles and larva, and likely damages or kills the trees over time.

The beetles were first confirmed locally in Calistoga in 2019, Cleveland said, though researchers believe they were likely present for several years prior.

State-funded trappings in 2020 and 2021 across Napa, Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties revealed the bugs were in each of the counties except for Mendocino, according to Cleveland. The beetles also have been found in Sacramento County.

To date, there have been 212 positive finds in 165 locations throughout the four counties, Cleveland said. And 83 of those were in areas around Calistoga and St. Helena.

The county’s letter to Thompson asks for funding to address five areas: beetle detection, outreach and education, research, support to develop control strategies, and funding for management and removal of dead or dying trees.

“It’s not an agricultural pest, necessarily, but it’s certainly a natural resource pest,” Cleveland said. “And it has the potential to negatively impact our oak ecosystems that provide habitat for wildlife, carbon sequestration, erosion control and just the general beauty that the oaks provide us.”

In the meantime, Cleveland suggests concerned residents consult with an arborist to determine if pesticide treatments of the trees would be effective.

The office also asks people remove dead oaks and chip their wood into pieces smaller than 1 inch. People should also consider heat composting the chips, she said, to eradicate the beetles and fungi.

“I think the overall message is don’t move infested wood,” she said.

