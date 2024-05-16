Jury convicts repeat DUI offender of murder in 2020 traffic death

A Napa man has been convicted of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter in the death of an 87-year-old Yountville resident in 2020.

Mauricio Ramirez Aguilar, 40, was found guilty Wednesday following a jury trial in Napa County Superior Court, Napa County District Attorney Alison Haley said in a statement.

Aguilar, who has two prior DUI convictions, crashed into Constantine Tsavalas’ vehicle around 3 p.m. Oct. 17, 2020, at Highway 29 and Hoffman Lane near Yountville.

Tsavalas was entering the highway from Hoffman Lane and Aguilar was heading southbound on Highway 29.

“The evidence in this case was clear, the facts were undeniable, and the truth of the matter unmistakable,” Deputy District Attorney Susemihl said in a news release. “The conviction of Mr. Aguilar ensures that our community is safer, and it honors the memory of the victim whose life was unjustly taken.”

Aguilar had a blood alcohol level of 0.204%, nearly three times the 0.08% legal limit, and was traveling at 86 mph.

Napa County prosecutors said Aguilar’s two prior DUI convictions both involved vehicle wrecks.

Aguilar hit a parked car along Kansas Avenue in Napa in 2008, according to prosecutors. Then, on Jan. 27, 2019, Aguilar crashed into a power pole that set his vehicle on fire in front of the California Highway Patrol office on Golden Gate Drive. Napa firefighters had to extricate Aguilar’s unconscious body from the fiery wreck.

At his first two DUI hearings, a judge warned Aguilar that being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or both, impairs their ability to safely operate a motor vehicle, prosecutors said.

He was further warned that he could be charged with murder if he were to kill someone while driving drunk. It would be less than two years until he was.

“This verdict sends a powerful message to those who make the choice of getting behind the wheel of a vehicle while they are impaired,” Deputy District Attorney Kayla Richeson said in the statement. “Our pursuit of justice will be unwavering.”

Aguilar is scheduled to be sentenced June 12 by Judge Elia Ortiz.