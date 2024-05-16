Water teetered on the cusp of Lake Berryessa’s famous funnel-like spillway — dubbed the “Glory Hole” — for nearly a month between March and April, setting a record for the closest the Napa County reservoir has ever been to the edge of the spillway without spilling, according to local officials.

Yet, photos and videos posted online this season appear to show water cascading down the hole.

The Bureau of Reclamation, which built the lake’s Monticello Dam in 1957, shared a video last month on social media showing water sliding down the spillway. “She’s full,” the agency wrote in a post on X.

She's full! 🙌 Video captured over the weekend of the Lake Berryessa morning glory spillway. pic.twitter.com/I08TJthiCG — Bureau of Reclamation - California-Great Basin (@ReclamationCGB) April 16, 2024

Even so, Peter Kilkus, editor and owner of the Lake Berryessa News and author of “Lake Berryessa Technical Manual,” said Wednesday via email there has been nothing resembling a real spill or flow.

Jay Cuetara, supervising water resources engineer for the Solano County Water Agency, which manages the reservoir’s output, agreed. He said in an email to The Press Democrat on Thursday that “there has been a lot of confusion on the spill status of Lake Berryessa this season.”

“It did not officially spill this year,” he said.

The source of confusion, Cuetara said, came from the way the agency shared its lake elevation data with the public.

“One of the problems we encountered this year was that we post the instantaneous 15-minute values on our web page rather than averaged values,” Cuetara wrote.

The agency uses averaged data for spill calculations to account for spikes resulting from wind, waves, or boat wakes.

According to Cuetara, the highest hourly average elevation for the lake this spring was 439.94 feet, recorded April 3. At 439.95 feet, the lake is spilling at 1 cfs (cubic feet per second), at 439.96 feet it is spilling 2 cfs, and at 440 feet it is spilling 10 cfs.

“The lake remained within 1 inch, or less, from spilling for almost a month,” Cuetara said, adding that there were several times when the instantaneous lake level spiked above 439.94 feet on the water agency’s web page.

“This proximity to full pool, and the fact that the lake was so close to spill level for so long, meant that any wind, waves, or boat wakes that lapped over the edge of the spillway made it appear to be spilling,” he said.

The water agency will be changing its web page to show hourly averaged data next year to avoid confusion, Cuetara said.

Monitoring data from the water agency shows the lake levels sitting at 439.9 feet on April 16, the date the Bureau shared its video of water sliding down the spillway.

“Dozens of photos and videos have been posted this year showing purported spills and flows over the lip,” Kilkus said in his email. “It's a bit of an optical illusion, like water sheeting down a glass window after hosing it down.”

The spillway, officially called the “Morning Glory Spillway” because its look resembles the flower of the same name, channels overflowing water 200 feet straight down near Monticello Dam and into Putah Creek on the other side.

It has overflowed 27 times in the 67 years since it was completed, according to Kilkus. The last spill was in February 2019.