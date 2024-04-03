Lake Berryessa’s famed “Glory Hole” is just tenths of an inch away from reaching its limit before water flows 200 feet into Putah Creek.

During these overflows, the water flowing into the hole looks like the drain of a giant bathtub, or a wormhole to another dimension.

But that spectacle, though rare with the last few years of drought, may again be fleeting.

Chris Lee, general manager of the Solano County Water Agency, said they’re currently allowing water to go through the bottom of the Monticello Dam into Putah Creek to match the inflow of water. Those releases may keep the “Glory Hole” from spilling.

The “Glory Hole” has been on the brink of spilling since heavy rains in mid-February pushed it to within 10 feet of its limit. The next chance for rain is Thursday, but likely to result in barely a trickle into the lake below.

“We don’t anticipate anything major happening,” he said.

So, without major rain in the immediate forecast and ongoing releases, it’s likely to be another year without a major “Glory Hole” spill.

For those unfamiliar with the lake’s spillway, here’s what to know.

The hole is a circular concrete pipe that’s 72 feet across and juts just above the lake’s surface. Water fills the spillway when the lake’s surface level reaches 440 feet. It measured 439.92 feet as of Wednesday.

The spillway and the Monticello Dam, which impounded Putah Creek to create Lake Berryessa, was completed in 1957.

According to Peter Kilkus, owner and editor of the Lake Berryessa News, the spillway has overflowed 27 times in the 67 years since it was completed. The human-made lake first filled and overflowed into the hole in April 1963, and last spilled in February 2019.

Kilkus told The Press Democrat by phone Thursday that the hole is officially named the “Morning Glory Spillway” because its look resembles the flower of the same name. While there is no concrete origin to the nickname, Kilkus said it’s been referred to as “the Glory Hole“ as a shorthand term as far back as he could find in his research.

According to Kilkus’ 2023 book, “Lake Berryessa Technical Manual,” Monticello Dam’s location in a narrow canyon — known as the Devil’s Gate — did not create enough space to build a typical slanted overflow spillway. Engineers decided to dig down, constructing the hole about 200 feet from the dam.

They designed the spillway to create a laminar flow, which means the water travels in smooth layers. The hole does not cause a whirlpool.

Lake Berryessa News reported the highest recorded Lake Berryessa water level occurred in 1983, when the lake reached 446.7 feet, more than 4 feet above the spillway. The lowest was recorded in January 1993, at 361.75 feet, which exposed several feet of the spillway’s pipe that rises out of the rock.

Kilkus told The Press Democrat that 2024 could set a new record for the hole, in terms of highest water level of the lake that does not spill over. The water level is 5 inches below the spillway as of Thursday, he said.

In his book, Kilkus writes that 362,000 gallons of water can fall per second in the pipe, flowing at 53 mph. If the lake ever reached 455.5 feet, Kilkus writes in the book, the system is designed so that water would first go over Highway 128 before it overtopped the dam.

According to a 1997 SFGate article, Emily Schwalen, of Davis, died March 9, 1997, after she swam near the spillway and was caught in the current. She was swept down the pipe after holding onto the rim for about 20 minutes. Hers is the only known death from the spillway.

A viral video in 2019 showed a bird swim into the hole. Rick Fowler, who took the video, told ABC10 in Sacramento at the time that he believed the bird survived.