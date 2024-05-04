A former Napa County employee who ran a local juvenile hall music program alleges county personnel discriminated against him and punished him for reporting the harassment to superiors, according to a lawsuit filed this week.

In a legal complaint filed April 30 in Napa County Superior Court, Jeremy Phillips, who is Black, alleged he also experienced a hostile work environment and that the county paid him less than employees of other races while performing similar work.

Napa County doesn’t comment on pending litigation, a county spokesperson said. Phillips’ attorney, Donald R Williams Jr., didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

According to the complaint, Phillips was hired by the county as an on-call employee in April 2018 and became a full-time juvenile hall counselor about three years later.

He and another county employee, who didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday, approached the juvenile hall’s superintendent in August 2021 to pitch the idea of creating a music program with a recording studio at the Napa facility.

The superintendent — who didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday — allowed them to proceed, the complaint says.

Within a few months, the program saw success, and in-custody youth “heavily requested access to the music program because it was a safe space for them,” according to the complaint.

Though some department staff criticized and opposed the program, the complaint says, the superintendent encouraged them to continue “because they were doing a great job.”

County officials began highlighting the music program in that time. The two employees gave tours and showcased music they produced for the youth.

Phillips was promoted in May 2022, and in September 2022, Phillips and the other employee won the California Association of Probation Institutions Administrators Award for “Outstanding Probation Team.”

But, the suit alleges, the superintendent soon after became “demanding and disrespectful toward” Phillips and the other employee.

The superintendent told Phillips and the other employee that police were investigating the two, according to the complaint, because one of the youth who recorded a song in the music program posted it online.

The complaint doesn’t indicate why youths posting music online would prompt an investigation.

Owing to concern around the investigation, Phillips told the superintendent he no longer wanted to run the music program. Again, he was encouraged to continue.

About a month later, the other employee requested to take a break from the music program owing to his mental health and the ongoing investigation. According to the complaint, the superintendent exploded at the request.

Phillips, an expectant father at the time, said in the complaint he was kicked out of a meeting when he asked why his colleague wasn’t able to take a break.

The superintendent then ordered Phillips to continue running the program though, according to the complaint, he said he did not feel comfortable doing so amid the investigation.

Phillips said he feared losing his job if he didn’t comply. He continued leading the program until he went on paternity leave at the end of October 2022.

He returned to work Jan. 28, 2023, but a week later was placed under investigation for allegedly working while on leave. Phillips asserted he did not work or earn any income in that time.

Phillips said he experienced a panic attack Feb. 15, 2023, and went to the hospital where a doctor “determined Phillips was suffering from severe stress, anxiety, lack of sleep and fear of losing his job.” He went on medical leave for about a month after that, according to the complaint.

He returned to work in March and a month later learned the superintendent made racially insensitive remarks about him to a youth in the juvenile unit, the complaint says.

“The subject youth respected Phillips, and Phillips was the subject youth’s assigned counselor, and Phillips knew how to talk to the subject youth,” according to the complaint. “Phillips deescalated the subject youth and treated him as a human, not an animal, as Phillips did with all youths he interacted with in the performance of his job duties.”

Phillips said he was forced to resign May 17, 2023. He filed a claim with the county in November 2023, which was rejected in January.

In April, he filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, which issued a notice of case closure and right to sue in April, the complaint says.

Phillips is seeking compensatory damages, as well as reimbursement for legal fees.

