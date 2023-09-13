Long-awaited downtown Napa four-story building project in still alive

A proposal to build a four-story, 28,180-square-foot building at the long-vacant southwestern corner of Napa’s First and Main Street intersection is still alive, more than six years after the city first approved the development plan.

Earlier this month, the Napa Planning Commission approved a third two-year extension for the project, which had been nearing expiration.

Developers of the site need financing so construction on the project can move forward and they hope to obtain it in the next few months, according to a letter from Carlos Hartmann, vice president of Tuscany Building LLC to the city’s Planning Commission.

The new building was originally supposed to house Bounty Hunter Rare Wine & Spirits, which at the time was owned by Argentine billionaire Alejandro Bulgheroni. But Bounty Hunter hasn’t been involved in the project since 2019, following an ownership change.

Even so, Tuscany Building LLC, also owned by Bulgheroni, has pushed to keep the project alive by requesting three two-year extensions. The first administerial extension was approved in 2019, and the Planning Commission approved the second extension in 2021. Despite the departure of Bounty Hunter, the proposed project so far has not changed.

According to Hartmann’s letter, the organization went through internal changes that forced the developer to reconsider the timing for developing the building, and the wildfires and COVID-19 pandemic didn't help.

“Needless to say, the fires and pandemic that affected the entire community of Napa have also made quite a dent on our plans,” Hartmann wrote. “Nonetheless, we are committed to developing this site and are continuing to develop a strategy in order to secure its financing.”

The downtown lot, which once held the Tuscany and Don Perico restaurants, has remained empty since the buildings — damaged in the 2014 South Napa Earthquake — were torn down in 2015 in preparation for the new building.

Since then, various forms of vegetation — including trees — have been growing behind the wooden fence that surrounds the site, with the tree growth visible above the fence.

Perhaps the most significant development at the site since the buildings were torn down was the installation of a temporary, nature-themed mural with a flowing, flowery pattern titled “Water — It Vines” by San Francisco-based artist Paz de La Calzada in May this year. The mural is set to stand for several years, or until construction on the site begins.

