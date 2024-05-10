The Mayacamas Countywide Middle School received its final approval from the Napa County Office of Education board Tuesday, after the board decided petitioners for the charter school sufficiently met earlier conditions of approval.

Tuesday’s approval means the school is now essentially free to open for the new school year in August. It will replace the current Mayacamas Charter Middle School at 983 Napa St., which opened the same time last year. The current school operates with the boundaries of the Napa Valley Unified School District, while the intent of the new one is to draw in students from across the county.

The county schools board voted 5-2 — mirroring the initial March approval — to approve the school. Board members Sindy Biederman and Ann Cash voted against it.

As the school moves forward, a lawsuit from the Napa Valley Unified School District seeking to overturn the initial county schools board approval remains active. Its result could ultimately lead to the school’s closure.

But that’s not stopping Mayacamas petitioners. Two attempts from the district for an emergency injunction to halt the school from moving forward have so far been denied.

To meet the conditions for approval, charter petitioners submitted:

A school safety plan

A process for curriculum adoption

Budget revisions, including adding on transportation expenses

A plan for reading instruction for students that are substantially underachieving

A uniform complaint policy and procedures

A plan for providing adaptive technology for special education students

Outlining several administrative services processes

Compliance with those conditions would typically be verified by county schools staff. But the county schools board in April sought an outside party to act as an independent reviewer.

Former Napa school principal Julie Herdell was identified for that task by Superintendent Barbara Nemko, and the board approved that selection April 2. But Herdell backed out of the role, and on April 17 the board instead appointed an ad-hoc committee — consisting of board president Don Huffman and members Sindy Biederman and Jean Donaldson.

Huffman said Tuesday the committee requested details from each staffer responsible for reviewing the conditions explaining why they thought the charter petitioners had sufficiently fulfilled those conditions.

Staff issued a report April 26 outlining those details, Huffman said. The committee then communicated with the attorney who had drafted the conditions, who found four items had not been addressed, he said.

Staff responded to those items Tuesday.

“The process was challenging, to say the least,” Huffman said.

Ultimately, Huffman said, staff considered all conditions met. Though the committee still had a few questions, it generally had the pieces to complete its report by the end of last week.

“So we’re not taking a position as an ad-hoc committee at this point,” Huffman said. “But we have a staff report that indicates that the conditions have been met with a narrative as to why they believe that has been vetted by the attorney that drafted the initial conditions.”

Rosanna Mucetti, NVUSD superintendent, said there’s an expectation that if a public board is discussing a report, that report should be made available to the public for review.

Huffman said typically an ad-hoc committee presents their findings orally, but the report would be made available following the board meeting. As of Wednesday morning, the report was not available on the county schools website.

Committee member Biederman said she thought the information the committee received was “very pieced together” and the committee was required to put together their report swiftly.

“I don’t know if it’s because it’s unprofessional, or if it’s by design, I have not a clue,” Biederman said. “But it makes me feel that I cannot do a just job on what I’m supposed to be doing.”

The approval of the school passed later in the meeting, with most board members briefly stating their reasoning for supporting or opposing the school. Several board members who supported the school said they were proud to have been part of the approval process.

Biederman said the fundamental problem, and the reason for conflict around the charter school, is tied to how the state funds schools, using average daily attendance.

The Napa district’s enrollment has rapidly declined, and with it enrollment-based funding, for several years. The district has argued the charter school essentially saps that funding further.

“We’re in financial times that are just hurting everybody, across the board,” Biederman said. “The problem is with the state and how the state funds our schools. If we could take the energy for Mayacamas from the parents and everybody in these districts, that would be a fight to have.”

